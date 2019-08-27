Nearly two dozen Penn Manor students were able to get to summer jobs, run errands and attend English as a second language classes thanks to the generosity of community members who donated bicycles to families in need.
The effort began when Wendy Letavic, English language development coordinator for the school district, encouraged students to attend a free, two-week ESL program in August. Many of them said they’d like to attend but had no way to get there, according to a news release.
So Letavic asked them, “If you had a bike, would you ride there, since it’s in Millersville? And many of them said yes,” she noted in the release.
Letavic sent out an email to the high school staff explaining the need and asking for bike donations. That email resulted in four bikes, some of them requiring major repairs. That’s where one of her students, Josenlly Martinez, stepped in.
Josenlly fixed bikes and sold them for extra money to help his family in the Dominican Republic before immigrating to the United States two years ago. He volunteered to do the needed repairs to make the bikes safe and rideable for students.
“It is amazing what he can do for these bikes, making them look almost like new,” Letavic said.
When demand for the bikes grew, Letavic sent out another email appeal, which a Penn Manor staff member shared with her church. That produced eight more bicycle donations, along with several helmets. A local bike shop became involved, as did an organization called Santa’s Spokes. Meanwhile, Josenlly picked up an assistant to help with repairs: fellow student John Martinez.
Then Millersville Police Department donated more than a dozen bikes that were recovered in the borough but never claimed by their owners. That brought the total donations to more than 40 bicycles.
“We are deeply grateful for the generosity of the Millersville Borough Police Department,” Letavic said. “The bikes are being received by the students with a tremendous amount of gratitude, and hugs.”
Bike or helmet donations can be made by
contacting Wendy Letavic at wendy.letavic@
pennmanor.net or 717-475-5906.
First computer coding camp is a hit with young students
Nearly 200 elementary students tried out their computer coding skills this summer during Penn Manor’s first Coding Camp, which was offered free to all students.
Camp sessions ran from June 17 to July 11 at Eshleman and Pequea elementary schools.
Working individually and in groups, students in grades one through six explored the Scratch visual programming language and created theme-based projects, including interactive stories, games and animations.
“I begged my mom to sign me up for the camp because I really enjoy coding,” camp participant and Eshleman sixth grader Jolie Singletary said in a news release. “If I could, I would do coding every day!”
Penn Manor technology training specialists Judy Keller and Shelby Foster led the sessions, with assistance from other district technology staff members — and a couple of students: Ryan Landis, an Eshleman sixth grader, and Logan Brown, a fourth grader at Martic Elementary.
“It’s really fun to work with the class,” Ryan said. “I think learning coding is a good skill because people use coding for a bunch of different things, and they could use it later when they grow up. With coding, I’ve always dreamed of making my own game.”
Keller said Penn Manor decided to offer the summer camp after introducing students to coding during the 2018-19 school year. “The response has been amazing,” she said. “We registered more than 175 students and had a wait list for all the camps. I hope this can become an annual event.”
Keller also was pleased with the large number of girls who participated. Most sessions were split evenly between boys and girls, and one was mostly girls.
“I think introducing coding to girls at an early age removes a stigma that seems to exist in the field,” said Keller, who pointed out that only about 17 percent of computer science jobs are currently held by women.
She said all students will benefit from the skills they learned during the camp — including critical thinking, determination, problem solving and computational thinking — and the courage to try new things while having fun.
“It was really fun seeing what everybody else could create and comparing it to what you could create,” Jolie said. “That was really cool to see what I could do.”