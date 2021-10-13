Mill Road Elementary School will shift to a fully virtual format Thursday and Friday due to rising COVID-19 cases, according to the Elizabethtown Area School District.

Eight cases of COVID-19 have been reported at Mill Road, representing 6% of the school population, the school district said in a message to parents Wednesday. Health guidance urges schools to move to virtual learning when 5% or more of the school population is impacted.

Regular in-person instruction is scheduled to resume Monday, Oct. 18.

Teachers will be available to support students through their school-issued email and the Seesaw and Class Dojo platforms during regular school hours. The school itself while be closed as staff undertake a “deep cleaning” of the building over the next several days.

The school district reminded families to keep children home if they experience symptoms of COVID-19, if someone in their household is sick or if they came into contact with someone who is sick or if a member of their household is awaiting COVID-19 test results.

“We recognize there are many causes of respiratory illnesses at this time of year, including the common cold and influenza,” the school district said. “However, sending your child to school if they meet any of the criteria listed above could initiate a large-scale quarantining of classmates or even the temporary closing of a school building.”

Anyone in doubt about whether their child should attend school for COVID-19 reasons is urged to keep them home and contact the school nurse immediately.