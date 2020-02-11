McCAskey

J.P. McCaskey High School students Anne McIlvaine and Jason Brown will perform at regional chorus.

J.P. McCaskey High School senior Jason Brown and sophomore Anne McIlvaine qualified to participate in the Pennsylvania Music Educators Association Region 5 Choir on Feb. 27-29 at Eastern York High School.

The students successfully auditioned during the District 7 Choir festival held last month at Central Dauphin High School.

 

5 encompasses District 7 schools from Lancaster, Lebanon, Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Perry and York counties as well as those from seven counties in the Schuylkill and Leigh valleys.