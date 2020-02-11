J.P. McCaskey High School senior Jason Brown and sophomore Anne McIlvaine qualified to participate in the Pennsylvania Music Educators Association Region 5 Choir on Feb. 27-29 at Eastern York High School.
The students successfully auditioned during the District 7 Choir festival held last month at Central Dauphin High School.
Region
5 encompasses District 7 schools from Lancaster, Lebanon, Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Perry and York counties as well as those from seven counties in the Schuylkill and Leigh valleys.