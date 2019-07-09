Kaylee Welch, a rising junior at J.P. McCaskey High School, is the winner in the ninth- to 12th-grade category of the Mortel High Hopes for Haiti Foundation art contest.
Runner-up in the high school division is Jennylee DeJesus, a 2019 McCaskey graduate.
The Connect Cultures Through Art and Education program involves students in third through 12th grades. Its sponsoring organization is a nonprofit based in Harrisburg that provides education, preventive health care, nutrition and support to the poorest of the poor children in Haiti through three St. Marc schools, according to a news release.
“Our organization, as well as the independent judging panel of local art professionals, were very impressed with the creative and skilled artwork that reflected the students’ interpretation of the importance of education,” Rodrigue Mortel, founder of Mortel High Hopes for Haiti, said in the release.
Art submitted in the high school category answered the question, “What does education mean to you?”
Kaylee is the recipient of a $50 gift card; a $150 gift card will be presented to McCaskey to support its art programs.
Jennylee won a $25 gift card. In addition, winning artwork will be framed and exhibited in a Mortel High Hopes for Haiti Foundation school in that island nation.
“The goal of the art contest was to provide young people with an opportunity to use their artistic abilities to connect with the Haitian cultures through art and education,” Mortel said.
“The local art contest was duplicated in our Haitian schools with the hopes of displaying winning artwork in both Haiti and Central Pennsylvania learning environments.
“The Haitian winners will also receive funds toward their next year’s education. Education gives us knowledge of the world around us and we want all students to believe that learning has the power to change lives,” he added.