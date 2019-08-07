McCaskey robotics students collaborated with peers in building and trades, under the direction of Andrew Friedlund and Jon Cooper, to engineer and build a robotic “kicking” machine for the adapted physical education class at the McCaskey Campus.
The kicking machine allows students in the multiple disabilities classroom with limited lower mobility to access and participate in certain activities within the physical education curriculum by using switch adapted assistive technology devices. These devices allow students to utilize the movements that they do not have in order to interact with their environment.
Martin student takes 2nd in history competition
E.R. Martin School student Amia London won second place in the junior division of the National History Day state competition for her exhibit, “Triumph and Tragedy in the Hundred Acre Woods.’’
Unplug and Play
George Washington Elementary School, in collaboration with The Boys and Girls Club, Community Action Partnership of Lancaster County and the United Way’s P-3 Partnerships, runs a monthly “Unplug and Play: Family Fun Gym.” This program offers a fun way for children, ages 1 to 8, and their families to “unplug” and interact with one another.