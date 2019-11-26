The McCaskey Computer Club is forming a bond with residents of Conestoga View Nursing & Rehabilitation over something they may not have in common — technology.
The club visits with residents and helps them with computer-related questions such as how to start an email account, shop online and use search engines.
The Cyber Senior program was started last year to provide a volunteer opportunity for students. Students not only share their love of technology with a generation that might not have computer skills, but they also create connections with and learn from nursing home residents, according to a news release.
“As the adviser of the club, I love seeing how relationships develop by each generation sharing together — and it is all happening through technology,” McCaskey computer science teacher Bryan Hower said in the release.
He called it a “win-win for both sides.’’
Cyber Senior organizers are hoping to expand to other nursing homes. They are also talking with the state Department of Aging about ways it can connect with others through technology.