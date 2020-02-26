Isaiah Marshall, a ninth grade honors student at McCaskey High School, will be a delegate to the three-day Congress of Future Medical Leaders in Lowell, Massachusetts, in late June.
The congress is an honors-only program for high school students who want to become physicians or pursue a career in medical research fields. The purpose of the event is to honor, inspire, motivate and direct top American students interested in these careers and, after the summer gathering, to provide a plan and resources to help them reach their goal, according to a news release.
This comes at a time when America is facing a shortage of family practice doctors and specialists.
Isaiah will represent Pennsylvania based on his academic achievement, leadership potential and determination to serve in the field of medicine, the release continued.
Isaiah and other delegates from across the country will hear Nobel laureates and National Medal of Science winners talk about leading medical research; receive advice from top medical school deans on what to expect in medical school; witness stories told by patients who are considered to be living medical miracles; be inspired by fellow teen medical science prodigies; and learn about cutting-edge advances and the future in medicine and medical technology, the release noted.
The National Academy of Future Physicians and Medical Scientists was founded on the belief that prospective medical talent must be identified at the earliest possible age so that students can acquire the experience and skills they will need.
For more information visit www.FutureDocs.com.