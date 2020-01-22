McCaskey vocalists perform in county chorus festival
McCaskey Campus chorus members Xavier Samuel, Anika Krebs, Arianna Tellado, Jason Brown, Anne McIlvaine and Arrison Ortiz represented the School District of Lancaster on Jan. 11 at the Lancaster-Lebanon Music Educators Association County Chorus Festival at Solanco High School.
The chorus, under the direction of Kyle Zeuch of Lebanon Valley College, featured the top 200 auditioned vocal music students from Lancaster and Lebanon-area high schools. Students auditioned in September and prepared eight song selections that concluded with a concert at the festival.