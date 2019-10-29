Five individuals constituted the Distinguished Alumni Class of 2019, which was honored by the McCaskey Alumni Association at McCaskey High School on Oct. 3. The honorees follow.
The late Theodore Parker, Class of 1971, was widely considered “the Mozart of ornithology” — the finest field birder/ornithologist that the world has ever seen, according to an alumni association news release.
Known from his earliest years as a bird enthusiast, Parker broke the record for the number of birds seen in one year during his last year at McCaskey. His studies at the University of Arizona and Louisiana State University cultivated an ability to identify more than 4,000 bird species by their songs alone.
Parker, who died in a plane crash in 1993, is remembered with the Theodore Parker III Natural Area, a 100-acre park in southeast Lancaster County and by an annual award presented by the Field Museum in Chicago. Last year, LSU’s College of Science inducted Parker into its Hall of Distinction.
Kiandra D. Steffy, Class of 2006, is an attorney who successfully petitioned the president of the United States to reduce the prison sentence of a Louisiana man, becoming the first National Bar Association member to file a successful federal clemency petition.
The former Kiandra Bair earned an undergraduate degree from University of Maryland, College Park and her law degree from Thomas R. Kline School of Law at Drexel University. She is an associate of McNees Wallace & Nurick where she practices in the litigation, personal injury and orphan’s court litigation groups. She is involved in Lancaster-based Children Deserve a Chance Foundation, and is a member of both the board of directors of Assets of Lancaster and the junior board of Girls on the Run of Lancaster.
Paul H. Cunningham, Class of 1948, is an educator and the national president of the Korean War Veteran’s Association. After graduating from McCaskey, he enlisted in the Air Force and served 18 months in Korea as a radar repairman, completing his duty as a staff sergeant.
Following military service, he attended Millersville University and earned master’s and doctoral degrees from Temple University. His first practice teaching was done at McCaskey before launching a career at Hempfield. He later became vice principal at Brandywine High School, and served as a school superintendent in New Jersey and Maryland. An avid sailor, Cunningham became a licensed rescue scuba diver and Coast Guard captain upon retirement.
Molly Grantham, Class of 1995, is an Emmy Award-winning news anchor and television documentary producer. She received a Bachelor of Arts degree in broadcast journalism from the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill. Before arriving in Charlotte, North Carolina, where she anchors WBTV news, she worked as a TV reporter in Raleigh-Durham; Lexington, Kentucky; and Sydney, Australia. Her news documentaries have covered subjects including terrorism, gang activity, cannabis oil legalization and cancer awareness. She is engaged with Charlotte’s cancer community, as an emcee and spokeswoman for groups raising awareness about colorectal and breast cancer, according to the news release. She hosts the annual Race for the Cure, an event that attracts 20,000 people.
Jermaine Finks, Class of 1990, is a Department of Homeland Security agent and reality television personality. He served for 15 years in the Army as a sergeant first class. He was a Pennsylvania state constable and, for Lancaster city, an emergency medical technician, special emergency response team member, and firefighter. He made his television debut in History Channel’s “Top Shots” and its spinoff, “Top Guns,” both of which enlisted him in a marksmanship competition with high-powered firearms.
He later appeared in “Hunted” on CBS. He joined the Department of Homeland Security as a response to 9/11 and now undertakes highly classified counterterrorism missions.
Following a luncheon, each honoree became part of a school lesson plan. Class of 1963 alum Saundra J. Hamilton, who represented her late brother at the festivities, was joined by Theodore Parker’s biographer, retired Temple University psychiatry professor Dr. Gregg Gorton, who made a presentation about the ornithologist to natural science students.
Grantham previewed McCaskey’s morning news show and then met with broadcasting students to offer feedback and on-camera tips. Finks shared wisdom gained from 15 years in the Army with cadets in McCaskey’s JROTC program. Steffy and Cunningham shared their stories with students in the social studies department. Classroom visits were followed by an assembly moderated by National Honor Society students.
The honorees received their awards at a banquet held in J.P. McCaskey Recital Hall, also known as the Concert Hall.