The Martin Meylin Middle School faculty selected the year’s first Students of the Month based on the criteria of Back to School and Ready to Learn: organized notebook, attentive to rules, evening study, and wise use of time. Eight students from each grade received the honor in September.
Sixth grade honorees are Riley Lefever, Alexis Kortright, Sophia Labrecque, Titus Lingenfelter, Reese Burkholder, Trevor Groff, Braylon McCain and Jacob Herr.
Seventh grade honorees are Emma Wiliams, Anna Reed, Rachael Mann, Brynn Young, Truman Horst, Cayden See, Jeffrey Keller and Yailyn Elvira.
Honored in the eighth grade are Aric Riehl, Joseph Ocasio-Marti, Kyler Branco, Maddy Cooper, Jennifer Eshleman, Jennifer Thomas, Noah Kennel and Jeimy Elvira-Paredes.
— Martin Meylin’s creative arts teachers selected students who started the 2019-20 school year with their best foot forward as October Students of the Month. The students and the area of study where they were recognized are:
Alicia Bennethum, family and consumer science; Nickolas Bukowski, art; Hailey Diaz, health; Eric Doutrich, music; Emory Fluhr and Chloe Jennings, physical education; Gabrielle Graver, German; Hannah Johnson, technology education; Julia Knapp, Spanish; Madelyn Lowe, orchestra; Zara Paisley, fitness and wellness; and Luke Smith, band.