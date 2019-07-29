Martin Meylin Middle School Students of the Month for March displayed characteristics of a positive attitude — positive outlook, overcoming fears, a sense of fairness and wanting to learn. The sixth-, seventh- and eighth-graders were selected by their classroom teachers.
Martin Meylin Middle School: A positive nod to students
More Headlines
- These 7 Broadway shows are coming to Hershey Theatre for the 2019-2020 season
- Police release details on shooting that left man injured Sunday in Lancaster city
- Sports celeb birthday: Former Tigers third baseman Don Wert is 81
-
What are these maritime paintings worth? Find out in this week's episode of 'What's It Worth? with Dr. Lori'
- Former Penn State QB Trace McSorley to get more reps for Ravens at quarterback after injury to Robert Griffin III
-
Why do Amish people marry on Thursdays? Who was the last Democrat to represent Lancaster County in Congress? [We the People]
- Tonight is Lancaster County's best chance to see two 'dueling' meteor showers
- Knapp, LaBarbera help Pennsylvania down Maryland 11-5, complete Big 26 Classic sweep
- LNP Tournament Midget Division begins play today
- Barnstormers conclude strong homestand with win over Southern Maryland
-
Lancaster That Was: 100 tombstones vandalized in Columbia cemetery in 1969