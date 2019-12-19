Marticville Middle School has named its Students and Citizens of the Month for September 2019.
Citizens of the Month, students who are cited for being polite and willing to help others, were Kynndra Battillo, Grace Webber and Melanie Swanson.
Students of the Month share the same qualities of good citizenship; they are also honored for completing their work and receiving good grades. Honorees were Payton Garver, Kennedy Dings, Nick Hollinger, Julianne Kibodeux, Jordan Smith and Gavin Roberts.
Manor Middle School October Students of Month
Teachers selected Manor Middle School October Students of the Month for their attitude, achievement and effort.
Green 7 honorees were Samantha Gillenwater, Ashika Adhikari, William Riggs and Evan Buswell.
Blue 7, Evan Lee, Dylan Dolmuz, Cynthia Stoy and Claire Sweeney.
Green 8, Benjamin Erb, Jayden Almodovar, Alivia Newton, Marlee Shenk and Valerie Perez-Camacho.
Blue 8, Stephen Chuwan, Evan Schwebel, Rose Emenheiser, Anayah Rosa and Riley Deets.