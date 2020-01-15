Marticville Middle School Students of the Month for November 2019 were Alyssa Adelman, Sophia Schoonover, Zoey Groff, Justin Shuffelbottom, Samantha Bernhardt and Christopher Hubbs.
Citizens of the Month were Samantha Fawcett, Brenna Moon and Meadow Acosta.
“Citizen’’ honors are earned by students are polite and willing to help others. Students of the Month share these qualities, complete all of their work and receive good grades.
Teachers select students for the awards.
Manor Middle
Manor Middle School named its Students of the Month for November 2019. The students were selected by their teachers for the award based on their attitude, achievement and effort.
Students of the Month were:
Green 7 team — Andrew Gallion, David Groff, Brianna Esh and Kiah McComsey.
Blue 7 — Austin Sawyer, David Ferre, Akriti Neupane, Sophia Telesco and Maya Telesco.
Green 8 — Sebastian Weaver, Ethan Morales, Robyn Gaffney, Slyvia Moenga and Lauren Nissley.
Blue 8 — Samantha Getz, Mackenzi Nafziger, Arianna Salvatori, Aydan Aliotta and Jordan Nevins.