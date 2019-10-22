Manor Middle School Students of the Month for September were selected by their teachers; the criteria were attitude, achievement and effort. The school, in the Penn Manor School District, recognized students from four teams.
Green 7 team honorees were, top photo from left, Emily Gregory, Janelle Ortiz, Ishmael Bolorin and Addison Ames.
Representing Blue 7 were, photo above from left, Ava Warner, James Helm, Kate Harnish, Jordan Martinez and Abigail Michnya.
Green 8 honorees, below from left, were Matthew Hang, Adrien Hatfield, Dylan Erb, Brooklynn Ayala and Kiyera Wise-Wilson.
In bottom photo from left, Blue 8 honorees were Jayla Rush, Alexus Rhoads-Truitt, Keira Stigelman and Lyla Walborn. Luke Risser is not pictured.