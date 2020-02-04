Manor Middle School Students of the Month for December 2019 were selected by their teachers for the award. The honor was based upon the students’ attitude, achievement and effort.
Green 7 team Students of the Month: Ethan Addy, Emily Mummert, Emmy Pham and Madison Wagner.
Blue 7: Brayden Souder, Laurel Brewer, Jaidyn Carbaugh, Colin Sweet and Tricia Kwapong.
Green 8: Autumn Rugg, Olivia Rothweiler, Kira Basile, Bradyn Eckert and Aiden Robinson.
Blue 8: Destiny Sturgis, Vienne Kreider, Kathryn Nikolaus, Collin Harnish and Alexander Eshelman.