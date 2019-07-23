This summer, Manheim Township High School rising sophomore Ayush Iyer is studying Hindi in India through a National Security Language Initiative for Youth scholarship valued at about $7,000. The initiative is a program of the U.S. Department of State Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs.
Ayush, who was competitively selected out of more than 3,300 applications from across the United States, is one of about 660 students studying Arabic, Chinese, Hindi, Indonesian, Korean, Persian, Russian or Turkish overseas this year. While in India, Ayush will receive formal language instruction, live with a host family and experience the local culture as part of an immersion environment.
Last year, Ayush was named one of 18 winners of the annual “World of 7 Billion” student video contest sponsored by Population Connection and received a $500 cash prize. He placed first in the Feeding 10 Billion category with an animated video highlighting the issue of world hunger and ways to provide food for everyone around the globe. His first suggestion was vegetarianism.
Nation Security Language Initiative is part of a multiagency U.S. government program launched in 2006 to improve Americans’ ability to communicate in select critical languages, to advance international dialogue, and increase American economic global competitiveness.
Many alumni go on to pursue education and careers vital to U.S. national security and credit the program experience with helping them improve their academic, leadership, and cross-cultural communication skills, according to a news release.
Applications for the 2020-21 year will be available in August; visit www.nsliforyouth.org.