Brecht Elementary was a recipient of a $750 grant from The Edible Classroom to be used for the school’s school garden programs.
The school plans to use the money to continue the four-session summer program that introduces and explores various garden topics. In addition, the grant will be used for the four-week after-school Garden Club held in the spring.
Brecht Elementary was also the recipient of a $250 grant from the Sierra Club for the purchase of a rain barrel as well as a $200 grant from the Lancaster County Gardeners Club.
National Merit recognition
Manheim Township High School student Casey Littrell is a 2020 National Merit Scholarship Semifinalist.
Eight Manheim Township students received Letters of Commendation for their academic promise: Eric Anderson, William Border, Ethan Kim, Anabelle Lapp, Victoria Le, Adam Omundsen, Kevin Phan and Anneliese Smith.
Teacher honors
Manheim Township High School health and physical education teacher Jessica Martin is the recipient of the Pennsylvania State Association for Health, Physical Education, Recreation and Dance 2019 Thom Cobb Emerging Leader Award.
The honor is presented to a young professional who exemplifies professionalism, outstanding leadership and innovation in the profession.
Martin will receive her recognition at the organization’s annual conference Dec. 5 at Spooky Nook Sports.
Reidenbaugh ambassadors
On Oct. 17, Reidenbaugh Elementary announced its first group of fourth graders to serve as ambassadors for the next few months.
The students were picked by their teachers because of exceptional leadership skills shown in and out of the classroom. Ambassadors are appointed to help with activities throughout the school year.
Serving as ambassadors are Ian Longo, Ryan Palandjian, Nathan Moyer, Sofia Macrina, Lily Rice, Isabella Del Castillo, Grady Topf, Griffin Huber, Wesley Sowalter, Lizzie Heinley, Abby Marino, Brayden Boyer, Bridget Dolan, Stella Georgelis, Nate Fletcher, Savannah Kurtz, Finn Milligan, Jayliah Mitchelle, Katelyn Lai and Robbie Nguyen.
High school standouts
The high school hosted a Student Recognition Breakfast on Oct. 24 to honor and acknowledge the behavior and characteristics that make students exceptional.
Teacher nominations are based on traits such as attitude, honesty, courage, responsibility and leadership.
Student honorees for October are Alexandra Benson, Raymond Corbin, Luong Dao, Nathan Dick, Faith Forman, Isabelle Le, Kendra Lopez, Alyzah Martinez, Kymbralee Menter, Olivia Pyott, Thalissa Ramirez, Paloma Rivera, Ian Rowley, Malcolm Schuyler, Elizabeth Suydam, Trinity Tull, Kevin Zhang and Griffin Zorger.