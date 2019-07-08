Manheim Township High School hosted recognition breakfasts in April and May to honor the students displaying exceptional behavior and character traits, according to a news release.
Teachers nominate students, recognizing their achievements in areas such as attitude, perseverance, integrity, courage, self-control, empathy, responsibility and leadership.
April honorees were Natalie Beck, Michael Brivchik, Maria Estrada Reyes, Justin Fuertes, Mollie Hirschmann, Lily Howard, Rachel Matto, Tatiana Nevarez, Kevin Phan, Olivia Plasko, Jessica Roshon, Anneliese Smith, Madelin Suarez Delgado, and George Zimmerman.
Lazarus-Malachi Dozier and Madisyn Hauck were honored in March, but attended the April breakfast.
May honorees were Keziyah Cherry, Ashleigh Gushiken, Mahamat (Seid) Hassan, Nickolas Melendez, Brendan Mellott, Katherine North, Sarah Qundes, Royce Rivard and Tahlaiya Thompson.
— Manheim Township Middle School hosted a recognition breakfast in May for students exhibiting three characteristics: rigor, responsibility and respect. Students, whose families were included in the breakfast, were nominated by their teachers.
The honorees were Eva Anderson, Jolie Awad, Brayden Minnick, Zoe Caloviras, Ella Bortz, JD Emig, Lauren High, David Hong, Alexia Jahic, Diego Landaverde Marquina, Le Duyen, Omar Mounir, Alyssa Mylin, Audrey Pavlica, Long Tran, Anh Tran, Lucy van Harskamp, Isis Venters, Julissa Vasquez, Shelby Whittaker and Mekhi Yoder.