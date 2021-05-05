Manheim Township High School will shift to remote instruction for the rest of this week after an uptick in cases of COVID-19, the school announced.

The school’s campus will be closed Thursday and Friday, requiring teachers and students to switch to remote instruction for both days, the school said in a statement.

“We recognize the challenge(s) of transitions during the school year and the need for our staff, students, and school community to be flexible and understanding during this time period,” the school said.

Advanced Placement testing scheduled for Thursday and Friday will still be held at their scheduled times, but will take place at Landis Run Intermediate School, the school said. Details for staff and students involved in the testing will be sent to them.