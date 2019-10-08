Last month, 14 Manheim Township High School technology education students in the “Energy, Power and Transportation” class, spent the day at Maple Grove Raceway in Mohnton.
The National Hot Rod Association Youth & Education Services Program was the centerpiece of the field trip.
The experience gave students a new perspective on science, technology, engineering and math by applying classroom learning to real-world experiences in the professional racing industry, according to a news release.
Students attended a presentation by business, racing and educational professionals. They also saw the technical work required to prepare dragsters in the pit areas.
Students were challenged to develop a positive “work ethic” combined with dreams and goals to drive them into a hopeful future, the release noted.
Career mentoring
Manheim Township High School is offering students the opportunity to participate in a career mentoring program: Young Women and Men’s Discovering Path Program.
Coordinated by the Lancaster Chamber of Commerce, the program pairs students with a mentor from the Lancaster County area. The mentor provides information about career options, educational paths and experience, according to a news release. Meet-and-greet events, educational experiences and on-site business learning opportunities are among the school year highlights.