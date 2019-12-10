The Manheim Township High School astronomy class hosted a “Transit of Mercury’’ event Nov. 11 at the high school.
During the morning, with the help of telescopic observation, students and staff viewed Mercury as it passed by the sun for the first time since 2016. The transit, or passage of the planet across the face of the sun, is a relatively rare occurrence. There are about 13 transits of Mercury each century, according to a news release.
The telescope equipment used in this event was part of multiple Manheim Township Educational Foundation grants. In addition, Astronomy Enthusiasts of Lancaster County allowed the school to borrow an additional telescope to provide more students the opportunity to view the event.
Student honorees
The high school hosted the November Student Recognition Breakfast on Nov. 21 to honor and acknowledge those who demonstrated attributes such as appreciation, respect, leadership, responsibility, perseverance, character and duty.
The student honorees, who were nominated by teachers, were Sheldon Abney, Eric Anderson, Kristal Arroyo, Merola Atta, Lauren Campbell, Josephine Dombach, Graham Eagleson, Josh Emge, Katie Fluck, Samuel Haines, Madisyn Hicks, Benjamin Lentz, Jessica Metias, Allison Noriega da Costa, Siya Patel, Manny Reyes, Nelson Salazar Martinez, Noel Seitz, Petra Stanavage, Haley Thomas and Jake Whittaker.
Middle school standouts
The Manheim Township Middle School honored and recognized students on the Chargers team that demonstrate behaviors and characteristics that set them apart.
October honorees were Sarah Craig, Logann Scolnick, Evelyn Zerbe, Chase Engle, Devon Cleaveland, Andrei Dutchak, John Morales, Ryder Getchis, Tyler Delgado, Jackson Teliani, Ella Bortz, Morgan Uveges, Guevara Elmowafy, Adithi Dhanalakota, Lillian Hobbs, Katelyn Baker, JJ Magnuson, Emilie Mosner, Sebastian Colon and Starr Pantuso-O’Neill.