Manheim Central Middle School has announced its November Learners of the Month and Character Trait Champions.
Honorees were eighth graders Kalyssa McAdams, Rodney Sauder, Rachel Bertin and Cole Lubeskie; seventh graders Laura Brubaker, Gus Bushey, Ashtyn Kahler and Jonathan Breinich; sixth graders Sabrina Sick, Colin Connelly, Shatik Medina and Emily Haugh.
Fifth grade Learners of the Month for November were Hattie Schreffler, Amariah Sanger, Ethan Rich, Maya Stitzel, Megan Engelbert and Hayden Spayd.
Character Trait Champions were eighth graders Kliana Diaz, Julianna Lindbergh, Taylor Logan, Chase Miller, Kylen Watson and Xander Kolk; seventh graders Evan Kensey, Ethan Ritchie, Cailey Hoover and Izzy Mayfield; sixth graders Abbigail Logan, Isabella Johns, Leia Fasnacht, Avery Kirchner, Kenzie Petersheim and Graceanne McAdams; and fifth graders Katelyn Leon, Joseph Rivera, Jordan Harris, Sophia Klein, Carly Knapp and Joshua Brenneman.