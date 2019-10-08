The Manheim Central School District Learners of the Month for September 2019 were, above from left, first-year high school students Brynn Lehman and Emma Osgood; middle school eighth grader Mallory Kauffman; and fourth graders Tyler Grimm and Colin Frey, of Doe Run and Baron elementary schools, respectively.
Manheim Central School District names Learners of the Month
