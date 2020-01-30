Manheim Township Middle School vocalists Abigail Piper, Eva Anderson, Kennedy Meglic, Alicia Blanco, Matthew Rey-Palacios and Benjamin Prentiss successfully auditioned for the 2019 Pennsylvania Music Educators Association District 7 SongFest.
They performed at the event hosted Nov. 16 by Cocalico Middle School. Clinician, composer and poet Mark A. Boyle served as guest conductor. He is associate professor of music and director of choral and vocal activities at Seton Hill University in Greensburg.