Teachers should register now; winning entries will be published May 19
LNP | LancasterOnline will again sponsor its Journalism & Design an Ad Contest for Lancaster County students in kindergarten through 12th grade.
Theme for the journalism portion of the 2020 event is “Lancaster County Votes,” which encourages local students to focus on subjects related to patriotism, voting, elections and presidential-election-year issues.
Students entering the ad design portion of the contest will work on behalf of participating LNP | LancasterOnline advertisers to create effective designs and messaging.
Teachers must register their participating classrooms by 5 p.m. Jan. 9. Those teachers will be entered in a drawing for a $100 gift card to buy classroom supplies.
Registration emails should include Journalism & Design an Ad Contest in the subject line and the following information in the body of the email: teacher name, phone number and email address; school name; school district, if applicable; grade level; and number of entrants. Journalism registrations should be emailed to journalismcontest@LNPnews.com; design-an-ad registrations to designanad@LNPnews.com.
Entry deadline for all submissions is April 9. Teachers who make it to the finish line with their students will be entered in a second drawing for a $100 gift card.
The work of student winners will be published in the LNP Schools section and LancasterOnline on May 19, the same day student honorees will be recognized at an early evening reception at The Pressroom restaurant.
For more information, visit nie.lancasteronline.com/journalismdesign-an-ad-contest.