Editor's note: This story was updated March 12, 2020.

The 62nd LNP|LancasterOnline Spelling bee scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday, March 13, at Huesken Middle School will not be held because of concerns related to the coronavirus.

The decision was made "out of an abundance of caution and in response to guidance regarding the coronavirus from the CDC and other of our nation’s top medical professionals,'' Barbara Hough Huesken, LNP|LancasterOnline community liaison and event organizer, wrote in an email to parents and school spelling bee coordinators. "This is an extraordinary measure intended to help ensure the health and safety of individuals who were expected to attend from across Lancaster County and beyond."

LNP|LancasterOnline, which is a sponsor of the Scripps National Spelling Bee, is hopeful, but cannot guarantee, that it will be able to reschedule the final local bee.

The thirty-four finalists vying for the title of 62nd LNP|LancasterOnline Spelling Bee grand champion earned the highest scores in a 100-word written spelling test Feb. 19 at Huesken Middle School. Prior to that, they were among the top spellers in their schools and/or district spelling bees.

The March 13 bee would have been open to the public, but not livestreamed, as it had been in recent years. A new Scripps rule restricted wider dissemination of the words so as to “support the integrity’’ of the Lancaster County bee and others nationwide.

The 2019 grand champion and Landisville Middle School seventh grader Sophie Zhang, daughter of Guofeng Zhang and Xiaoguo Hu, is a finalist as are:

— Ethan Blank, son of Matthew and Erin Blank and an eighth grader at Huesken Middle School.

— Lucas Campbell, son of Jennifer and Nathan Campbell and a sixth grader at Manheim Central Middle School.

— Atticus Gallagher Clark, a Reynolds Middle School eighth grader and son of Megan Gallagher.

— Nathanial J. Clawges-Geiger, a Rohrerstown Elementary School sixth grader and son of Amanda M. Clawges and Jason L. Geiger.

— Alexandra Cluck, a sixth grader at East Petersburg Elementary School and daughter of Amber Haberstroh.

— Ben Cole, a sixth grader at Leola Elementary School and son of Stephanie and Richard Cole.

— Imogen Crumbling, a seventh grader at Manheim Township Middle School and daughter of Jennifer and Lynn Crumbling.

— Sanya Dedhia, an eighth grader at Landisville Middle School and daughter of Neeta and Vinesh Dedhia.

— Eilis DiIorio, an eighth grader at Centerville Middle School, and Liam DiIorio, a sixth grader at Mountville Elementary School, children of Sarah and Wesley DiIorio.

— Evan Dunlap, an eighth grader at Ephrata Middle School and son of Tamara and Patrick Dunlap.

— Anna Gail Fenn, a sixth grader at Landis Run Intermediate School and daughter of Jennifer Mattson and Craig Fenn.

— Zoe Gaston, a seventh grader at Centerville Middle School and daughter of Cynthia and Scott Gaston.

— Sophia Gervase, a seventh grader at Cocalico Middle School and daughter of Eric and Melissa Gervase.

— Lexi Groff, a seventh grader at Swift Middle School and daughter of Tom and Erin Groff.

— McKenzie Hess, an eighth grader at Centerville Middle School and daughter of Christine and Shawn Hess.

— Selah Noelle Hess, a seventh grader at Martin Meylin Middle School and daughter of Kathryn E. and Eric P. Hess.

— Julianna Lindberg, an eighth grader at Manheim Central Middle School and daughter of Andrew and Emily Lindberg.

— Isaac Link, a sixth grader at Landis Run Intermediate School and son of Michael and Becky Link.

— Nora Lowther, an eighth grader at Manheim Township Middle School and daughter of Andrew and Alyssa Lowther.

— Brianna Mai, an eighth grader at Centerville Middle School and daughter of Elena Ngo.

— Savannah Mitton, a seventh grader at Cocalico Middle School and daughter of Joseph and Juliet Mitton.

— Melad Mohebbi, a sixth grader at Lincoln Middle School and son of Mohammad and Sahra Mohebbi.

— Holly Nasados, a sixth grader at Fritz Elementary School and daughter of Rebecca and Paul Nasados Jr.

— Nestor Nguyen, seventh grader at Huesken Middle School and son of Thuy Tang and Nang Nguyen.

— Erik Peachey, an eighth grader at Wheatland Middle School and son of Julie and Paul Peachey.

— Aimee Quan, a seventh grader at Huesken Middle School and daughter of Rachel and Michael Quan.

— Kaleia Timko, a seventh grader at Wheatland Middle School and daughter of Jared Timko and Vangie Flory.

— Opal Unwin-Wisnosky, an eighth grader at Reynolds Middle School and daughter of JoEllen Wisnosky.

— Karina I. Rosario Velazquez, a seventh grader at Donegal Junior High School and daughter of Jessica M. Velazquez.

— Owen Wagner, a seventh grader at Elizabethtown Area Middle School and son of Beth and Chris Wagner.

— Isaac Zavala, an eighth grader at George A. Smith Middle School and son of Rodolfo and Maria Zavala.

— Caleb Zawaski, a sixth grader at Ephrata Intermediate School and son of Melissa and John Zawaski.

The grand champion competes in the national bee the week of May 24 at the Gaylord National Resort & Conference Center in National Harbor, Maryland. Expenses are paid by LNP|LancasterOnline.