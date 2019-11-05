“In Pursuit of Civil Discourse’’ was the theme for the second Democracy Day sponsored by LNP | LancasterOnline and hosted by the Donegal School District.
Held Friday at Donegal High School, the event was centered on “George Washington’s Rules of Civility & Decent Behavior in Company and Conversation.’’
Students prepared for the event by reading “Rules of Civility,’’ which are rooted in the 16th century and informed the life of America’s first president.
That exercise was the basis for delving into opposing sides of current controversial issues such as immigration, health care for all, gun control and the impeachment inquiry.
Through the exercise, students and facilitators were mindful of Washington’s rules as they respectfully debated each issue and sought to find common ground.
Two student delegates from each of 28 public, private and parochial high schools and one home-school organization in Lancaster and Lebanon counties participated. A teacher/chaperone from each school also attended.
Annville-Cleona: Student delegates, Zoe Kirkessner and Cory Boyer; teacher, Jen Osteen.
Coalition of Homeschoolers Across Lancaster County: Hannah Hoy and Miranda Gonzalez; Jennifer Hoy.
Cocalico: Nathan Benton and Ryan Brubaker; Jeff Price.
Conestoga Valley: Lydia Sigman and Luca Puleo; David Helms.
Columbia: Emma Grove and Elijah Kilhefner; Chadd Ward.
Dayspring Christian: Jacob Geiter and Yowel Ali Bakhsh; Kim Gainer.
Donegal: Rena Rankin and Corey Kendig; Megan Hull-Burg.
Elizabethtown: Abby Dehmey and Liam Hanley; James Sostack.
Ephrata: Clara Bollinger and Payton Miller; Wendy Mellinger.
Garden Spot: Alex Nieves and Deanna Phillips; Bob Schneider.
Hempfield: Carsten Broadbeck and Claire Flood; George Eager.
La Academia: Brandon Jacome and Lizmariel Almestica; Stephen Rally.
Lampeter-Strasburg: Donovan Thomann and Julie Stinson; Justin Keefer.
Lancaster Catholic: Josh Schmitt and Jillian Wnek; Chris Bentz.
Lancaster County Christian: Levi Hansen and Andrew Pritchard; Nate Long.
Lancaster Country Day: Zoe Hooper and Charley Walton; Rob Umble.
Lebanon: Zachariah Singer and Genesis Perez; Keith Rolon.
Linden Hall: Kaylee Miller and Ahsa Sadhukhan; Ligeia Jennis.
Lititz Christian: Jackson Esbenshade and Evie Cadwalader; Darin Beachy.
Manheim Central: Mikalya Regan and Andrew Keagy; Jason Potoka.
Manheim Township: Alexa Day and Trinity Tull; Thomas Rutledge.
McCaskey: Melody Lorenzo-Correa and Aiden Freeman; Jed Burkholder.
Northern Lebanon: Josiah England and Harrison Lerch; Charity Stohler.
Penn Manor: Claire DeVinney and Lucas Charles; Jon Boxleitner.
Pequea Valley: Kara Huenink and Hailey Illes; Eric Wentzel.
Solanco: Marty Grawe and Noah Neff; Mike Hammel.
Stone Independent: Lou Lindsley and Owen Degenhard; Sophie Xiong.
Veritas Academy: Jonathan Forbes and Aaron Lielbriedis; Rhonda Forbes.
Warwick: Kristina Clark and Alex Swan; Paul Castellitto.
U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker, R-11th District, was a speaker as was state Sen. Ryan Aument, R-Mount Joy. General session facilitator was retired federal Judge Lawrence Stengel, of the firm Saxton & Stump.
Small group and at-large facilitators were state House Majority Leader Bryan Cutler, R-Peach Bottom; state Sen. Scott Martin, R-Martic Township; state Rep. Mike Sturla, D-Lancaster; Wheatland volunteer and retired lawyer and broadcaster Douglas O’Brien, who portrayed President James Buchanan; Tim Mackey, a retired School District of Lancaster teacher; Stephen K. Medvic, Ph.D., The Honorable & Mrs. John C. Kunkel Professor of Government at Franklin & Marshall College; Stephanie Townrow, director of education and public programs at LancasterHistory; and Heather Valudes, community impact director for Lancaster Chamber.
LNP facilitators were Opinion Editor Suzanne Cassidy; municipal reporter Junior Gonzalez; Investigations and Enterprise Editor Paula Knudsen; Steinman Fellow and general assignment reporter Hurubie Meko; and outdoors columnist P.J. Reilly.