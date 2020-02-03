This year the Cocalico Education Foundation donated more than $28,000 to the Cocalico School District for innovative programming. The grants are:
— Brainingcamp math online website subscription, teachers Shawn Hershey, Matthew Horning, Bryan Strohl and Travis Wealand at the middle school. The website allows students to utilize their 1-to-1 laptops to reinforce skills at school and at home, according to a news release. It also encourages teachers to individualize instruction based on a student’s level of mastery.
— GooseChasing Success, Lindsay Ehrat, middle school. This tool will help to create a collaborative, engaging scavenger hunt for students during field trips to Washington, D.C., and Philadelphia.
— Little Chefs, Carol Harelson and Rebecca Yoon, Reamstown Elementary. The program encourages the development of independent living, social, communication and math in learning food-service skills.
— Math Facts Stair Treads, Lauren Bennett, Jill Carper, Brynn Gallagher and Lori Good, Denver Elementary. Math facts will be placed on stair treads to reinforce student lessons.
— Mathseeds, Trisha Pohronezny and Denise Young, Denver. This is an online math subscription for kindergarten students.
— Mystery Science, Jill Lutz, Angela Marley and Melissa Whitcomb, Denver. Open-and-go, hands-on science lessons designed to inspire a love of the subject.
—Osmo iPad game system, Alicia Brandt, Colleen DiMatteo, Mary Orndorff and Mary Snyder, Adamstown Elementary. The system promotes the practice of previously learned and critical thinking skills for students who need additional challenges. It will help first graders to improve puzzle- and problem-solving, spelling and math skills.
—RealCare Babies, Ivy Matt, high school. Simulated infants that provide round-the-clock, real-life experiences for child development students. They also help to address the reality of teenage pregnancy.
— Scholastic Storyworks Magazines, Jessica Campbell and Heather Myer, Denver. The publications support the elementary English language arts curriculum. Aligned to Common Core Standards, they allow students to interact with the text by writing in the margins and highlighting text.
The following are grants from the Educational Improvement Tax Credit Program:
— “Art is Fine!” Lee Anne Ueberroth, high school. Students will learn from a local artist over a four-week period.
— Coding Contest, Elizabeth Cerullo, Cheryl Frost, Kristen Hartranft, Denise Logue and Angela Marley, districtwide elementary schools. Fourth and fifth grade students will learn the web-based coding software, “Scratch,” and use it in the 2020 elementary coding contest.
— Costa Rica trip 2020, Erin Kregar, high school. Students will spend 10 days in Costa Rica to supplement classroom Spanish language studies.
— Hispanic Flamenco Ballet and Fiesta Mexico field trip, Erin Kregar and Laura Stehr, high school. Students will attend a live performance of the Hispanic Flamenco Ballet, and use Spanish communication skills while sampling authentic Mexican cuisine.
—One School, One Book, Elizabeth Cerullo, Emily Jacobs and Angela Marley, Denver. The program encourages and enables reading together at home by providing every family with tools, resources and guidance.
Each family and staff member will receive a copy of “The Lemonade War” by Jacqueline Davies.
— Oratory Integration Initiative, Lauren Baxter, Georgette Hackman, Matthew Horning and Denise Logue, middle school. This yearlong program brings history to life as students discover the meaning and context behind some the most significant speeches and the people who gave them.
The initiative works in conjunction with the education department at Ford’s Theatre in Washington, D.C.
— Story Pirates, Brian Eckhart and Kathy Robb, Denver. Students will participate in two assemblies that will expose them to the writing process in an interactive format while simultaneously teach them about dramatic arts.
— Visit Winterthur Museum, Sandra McCarthy and Caleb Smith, high school. Students will visit the museum to examine original artwork and to make connections to other content areas.
At school, each student will create a piece of art, inspired by the trip and in the medium of his or her choice.