Foil.
Striped straws.
One cookie sheet and a clothespin.
Add a lot of imagination and engineering know-how and you’ve got the 2019 Tait Challenge first-place winners from Lititz Elementary School.
Jason Balsbaugh’s students were victorious in the science, technology, engineering, art and math activity that required them to design and build a live event and, ultimately, a cohesive production.
They weren’t alone.
Tait donated more than 350 Challenge kits to Lititz and other schools throughout central Pennsylvania at the beginning of this school year.
Designed by employees of Tait, formerly known as Tait Towers, the initiative gave students an opportunity to learn and engage with STEAM concepts behind the work produced by Tait, the world’s largest designer and manufacturer of stages for touring bands.
Students were tasked with using various materials in the design and construction of a live event, as if they were part of a real-life production team. To that end, they were divided into five crews: stage, sound, lighting, scenic and automation. They selected their crew based on individual interests.
Their scenic elements were integrated through the set, the students even creating an automatic confetti cannon and an elaborate reveal of the star performer who appeared on stage from inside a balloon — one of the aspects of the project that impressed the team at Tait, according to a news release.
“This challenge helped the students to see how a real-world live event can come together,” Balsbaugh said in the release. “This showed them how it wasn’t completely about one idea, but those multiple ideas had to be changed and adjusted to work within the overall constraints to have a cohesive final project where the five different areas came together with one theme.”
Their stage, with an elegant but structurally sound design, supported other elements such as lighting and sound. Students used binder clips as the speakers; they built chandelier lighting that was supported above the stage in shapes that contributed to the overall look of the set. Tait also was drawn to the way the students included a large screen behind the stage.
The Challenge champions were invited to tour Tait headquarters at Rock Lititz, where they enjoyed lunch and met teams from both Tait and the Lancaster County STEM Alliance, the partner in the project.
“We were very impressed with how Mr. Balsbaugh’s class applied STEAM concepts and demonstrated outstanding creativity, critical thinking, problem-solving, and teamwork in the solution they submitted for the Tait Challenge,’’ Tait lead designer Ben White said in the release.
“These key capabilities exemplify the 21st-century skills that students will use to solve real-life challenges they may encounter in their future careers.’’