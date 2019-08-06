Ken Wenger credits 46-year career to ability to reinvent himself
Engaging, kind, insightful, eager, disciplined, driven and humble are among the words that best describe the ideal teacher, a news release from Lititz Christian School noted.
All of those descriptors are embodied by Ken Wenger, according to the school, which lauds his standard of excellence as an example for others.
Wenger, who retired at the conclusion of the 2018-19 school year, taught mathematics for 46 years — the past 11 years at Lititz Christian. Prior to that, he taught for 35 years in the Manheim Township School District .
“I think one of the reasons I was able to sustain this longevity is because I was able to reinvent myself several times throughout my career,’’ he said in the release.
Wenger said he was one of the first middle school teachers at Manheim Township to earn a doctorate in education.
He spent three summers working with other writers from across the nation for the University of Montana. Their efforts culminated in the writing of a middle school math curriculum, “Success Through Exploring Mathematics.”
He later taught high school math, teaching calculus the last five years of his tenure at Manheim Township. Upon public school retirement, Wenger decided to teach at a private school, Lititz Christian.
“After a few years, I became a department chairman which put me in a leadership position in the school. One advantage of teaching in (a) small school is I got to know the families and, in some cases, got to teach all the children in a family.’’
He continued, “At both Manheim Township and Lititz Christian, I thoroughly enjoyed my teaching experience. I had wonderful students, supportive administrators, many talented and dedicated colleagues, and had a lot of support from families.”
“If I had to choose a career again,’’ he said, “I would do the same thing. I have always tried to sense and follow God’s direction for my life and doing so has helped me to feel satisfied in my career. When I look back, my memories are good, so I am convinced this was the path God laid out for me.”
And, Wenger added, “I am trusting God to lead me to the next phase of my life.”
Wheatland, Lincoln technology innovators
Wheatland and Lincoln middle school teachers, Chantelle Delaney and Guillermina Dejesus, respectively, were awarded the 2019 Keystone Technology Innovator award. They were recognized for their use and advocacy of technology innovations within their schools.
Keystone Technology Innovators are nominated by their building administrators and join other educators from across the commonwealth in sharing resources and collaborating on ideas in adding innovation to teaching practice, according to a news release.
Burrowes teacher honored by Girls on the Run
Danni Elliot, a learning support teacher at Burrowes Elementary School, is the winner of the 2019 Shining Light Coach Award presented by Girls on the Run Lancaster.
Elliot, who has been involved in the group for five seasons, was honored for her passion and dedication to the mission of the organization, as exemplified by the late Ellen McCabe. The award was established in memory of McCabe, whose “energy, passion, generosity and overall love of life have impacted our staff, volunteers, girls and community in countless ways,’’ the GOTR Lancaster website noted.