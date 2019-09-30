Linden Halll seniors Anna Quiros, Sarah Quiros and Eva Hain have been named Commended Students in the 2020 National Merit Scholarship Program.
About 34,000 Commended Students throughout the nation are being recognized for their exceptional academic promise, according to a news release. Although they will not continue in the 2020 competition for National Merit Scholarship awards, Commended Students placed among the top 50,000 scorers of more than 1.5 million students who entered the 2020 competition by taking the 2018 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test.
“These students represent a valuable national resource; recognizing their accomplishments, as well as the key role theirs schools play in their academic development, is vital to the advancement of educational excellence in our nation,’’ a National Merit spokesperson said a news release.