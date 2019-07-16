Preschooler Jaselle Calixto, above, shares a quiet moment with Linden Hall student Pendo Aroko at the Lancaster Early Education Center.
Sixth graders visited the center, whose CEO is Linden Hall parent Nina Morgane, near the end of the 2018-19 school year to assist with a “Read in the Garden” project. They read two garden-themed books, “A Seed Is Sleepy” and “Up in the Garden and Down in the Dirt” to 3- and 4-year-old students.
Then it was time to plant seeds in pots, the older girls guiding the preschoolers.
Planting trees
Linden Hall sixth graders, with guidance from the Alliance for the Chesapeake Bay and the Lancaster County Conservancy, planted trees to form a riparian buffer zone along the Conestoga River to commemorate Earth Day, according to a news release. Comprised of grasses, shrubs, trees and other vegetation, these buffers help to control erosion, keep water clean and provide a habitat for wildlife.