A Linden Hall junior has brought her photography and fashion savvy to a business close to home — about five minutes from campus, to be exact.
Rocka Moragne is interning at Tiger’s Eye, a jewelry and accessories store on East Main Street in Lititz. She has taken charge of staging products, takes photos for social media and has improved the company’s social media presence.
The shop’s owner, Nadine Buch Poling, sought an intern from Linden Hall because of her and her husband’s personal ties to the school; Gaylord Poling is a former trustee, and Buch Poling is friends with a former dean.
“Our girls have a great deal to offer the Lititz community,” said Michael Waylett, head of school. “They represent over 45 different countries and 13 states, which allows their personal experience and perspective to support the growth of businesses right here in our community.” Rocka may continue her internship through the summer or into next year.