Letort Elementary School in the Penn Manor School District honored 18 students as Letort Lions in April. Nominated by their teachers, the students exemplified the school’s character traits of leadership, excellence, trustworthiness, optimism, responsibility and teamwork.
Letort Elementary School honors 18 'Lions'
