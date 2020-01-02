U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker visited Ann Letort Elementary School on Nov. 27 to formally recognize students and staff for earning the 2019 National Blue Ribbon School award.
Smucker presented Letort Principal Carly McPherson with a flag that was flown over the U.S. Capitol in recognition of Letort’s “incredible achievement and commitment to educational excellence,” according to a district news release.
Smucker also presented a proclamation that he read before the House of Representatives in honor of the school’s national recognition.
Letort is only the fourth school in Lancaster County to receive the honor since it was established in 1982, according to the release. The Blue Ribbon award affirms the hard work of educators, families and communities in creating safe and welcoming schools where students master challenging and engaging content, the release continued.
Letort was cited as an Exemplary Achievement Gap Closing School and was singled out for “whole school improvement” because reading and math test scores for all students have consistently exceeded state improvement levels the past two to four years.
Eighteen Pennsylvania schools were nominated this year for the award by the Pennsylvania Department of Education.
Letort, which has 312 students in kindergarten through sixth grade, was formally recognized Nov. 15 during the 2019 Blue Ribbon Schools Ceremony at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland. Three hundred and sixty-one other public and private schools were also honored by the U.S. Department of Education.
“There is one common theme in talking with educators from Blue Ribbon Schools across the country: Great schools are filled with teachers who are constantly working together to reach each child and do a better job today than they did yesterday,” Penn Manor Superintendent Mike Leichliter said in the release.