Nearly $25,000 in innovative academic resources and programs are coming to students in Conestoga Valley School District this fall through grants awarded by the Conestoga Valley Education Foundation.
The programs are:
— Animals and their habitats, a hands-on project for elementary students to learn about world habitats.
— Explore and build tubs of supplies relating to three areas of the Profile of a CV Learner.
— STEM Wednesdays, which supplies materials for weekly STEM activities.
— Math magic, a magician who specializes in showing students mental math-related tricks and teaching interpersonal soft skills.
— Bucks vegetable garden collaborative, to build a garden in the newly renovated high school courtyard.
— Virtual reality emotional relief, which incorporates virtual reality in a high school classroom as a coping tool for students with anxiety, anger and depression.
— Mock Trial, which funds a trip to invitationals at Penn State University.
— Lego-based Social Skills Club. This award provides club materials for students with special needs.
— Sensory paths installation at Leola Elementary School.
— Math resources for STEM lab. The funding will purchase manipulatives, or physical objects used as teaching tools, and other resources for innovative math lessons at Brownstown Elementary School.
— Fritz Basketball Club for updated supplies at the elementary school.
— Yoga to improve sensory, self regulation and motor skills in kids facing sensory processing challenges.
— ManChoir, a one-day music-making event for school-aged male singers in Lancaster County.
— Flexible seating in the primary classroom for Leola Elementary School second graders.
— Art reproductions for all six district schools as a curriculum tool.
Since its inception, the foundation has provided more than $1 million in grants to teachers, administrators and students.
For more information about the foundation, visit Conestoga