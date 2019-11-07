CVEF grants

Smoketown Elementary School psychologist Dawn Utley celebrates the news that she is a recipient of a Conestoga Valley Education Foundation grant for a yoga program. With her are, from left, CVEF board member Chris Eshleman, President Steve Cody and Executive Director Gerald Huesken.

Nearly $25,000 in innovative academic resources and programs are coming to students in Conestoga Valley School District this fall through grants awarded by the Conestoga Valley Education Foundation.

The programs are:

— Animals and their habitats, a hands-on project for elementary students to learn about world habitats.

— Explore and build tubs of supplies relating to three areas of the Profile of a CV Learner.

— STEM Wednesdays, which supplies materials for weekly STEM activities.

— Math magic, a magician who specializes in showing students mental math-related tricks and teaching interpersonal soft skills.

— Bucks vegetable garden collaborative, to build a garden in the newly renovated high school courtyard.

— Virtual reality emotional relief, which incorporates virtual reality in a high school classroom as a coping tool for students with anxiety, anger and depression.

— Mock Trial, which funds a trip to invitationals at Penn State University.

— Lego-based Social Skills Club. This award provides club materials for students with special needs.

— Sensory paths installation at Leola Elementary School.

— Math resources for STEM lab. The funding will purchase manipulatives, or physical objects used as teaching tools, and other resources for innovative math lessons at Brownstown Elementary School.

— Fritz Basketball Club for updated supplies at the elementary school.

— Yoga to improve sensory, self regulation and motor skills in kids facing sensory processing challenges.

— ManChoir, a one-day music-making event for school-aged male singers in Lancaster County.

— Flexible seating in the primary classroom for Leola Elementary School second graders.

— Art reproductions for all six district schools as a curriculum tool.

Since its inception, the foundation has provided more than $1 million in grants to teachers, administrators and students.

For more information about the foundation, visit Conestoga

ValleyEF.org.