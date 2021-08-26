Lebanon Valley College ranks above all other Pennsylvania colleges and universities for its job placement rate.

For the fourth year in a row, Zippia named the Anville college the leader in its “The Best Colleges in Each State for Getting a Job 2021” listing, according to LVC’s website.

With a 95.63% placement rate, the college ranks number five for higher education in the U.S.

“As a rising senior at Lebanon Valley College, I found it especially unique that our career coaches started working with me my first-year,” said LVC student Bailey Thumm. “There are many reasons for why the Breen Center for Graduate Success has been effective with job placement, but to narrow it down, I would have to say they know what the modern employer is looking for and the personal branding is something that is exclusive to our institution. With only two more semesters left until I graduate, I can proudly say that employers are already on my radar.”

LVC’s Breen Center for Graduate Success employs a career planning staff that organizes events like Accounting Career Nights to assist students with the job search.

Zippa, a career resource website based in California, based its judgement for LVC’s ranking in the U.S. Department of Education College Scoreboard data on students in their first 10 years after enrolling at a college or university.

Other accolades for the college include a number two ranking for the North Region in the 2016 U.S. News & World Report “America’s Best Colleges,” and 14 years as a “Best Northeastern College” in The Princeton Review.