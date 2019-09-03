Just before 8 a.m. Aug. 26, Ann Weaver glanced beyond the schoolyard and onto the Nevin Street sidewalk near West Walnut in Lancaster.
Peering between the black bars of Sacred Heart School’s iron gate were parents with firm holds on coffee mugs and cellphones, all straining to get one last look at sons and daughters before the 2019-20 school year claimed them.
When Weaver, who is the school development director, saw the parents lined up she immediately knew that the image was one worth capturing in a picture.
She got it, as shown above.
What readers can’t see is that upon which the parents were focused: a schoolyard filled with young students gathered for the Pledge of Allegiance and morning prayers.
Many families live in the neighborhood and walk to Sacred Heart. It is tradition, Weaver noted, for parents to stay in quiet observation until their children head into the school.
Parent Samantha McDowell, who is shown above in the front row holding a red coffee cup, has a son in second grade and a daughter in kindergarten.
“I was trying not to cry and just focus on the new year ahead,’’ she said. “It is always nice to catch up with the other moms.”
Standing next to her in the brown shirt and glasses is a smiling Juan Chavez, whose daughter is a second grader.
“I was just so happy,’’ Chavez said, “to have them return to school.’’