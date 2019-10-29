Lancaster Catholic High School has been recognized as a Catholic Education Honor Roll school by the Cardinal Newman Society.
LCHS was one of three high schools in Pennsylvania to earn the honor.
“This distinction confirms our commitment to the mission of Catholic education,’’ Lancaster Catholic President Tim Hamer said in a news release.
“I applaud the leadership, administration, students, parents, teachers, and staff for their hard work in assuring a strong Catholic identity permeates all that we do in preparing our students to be future leaders in both society and the Church,” he continued.
Lancaster Catholic engaged in an internal and external review of its program offerings before being awarded this status.
It has received specific recognition for its integration of Catholic identity throughout its efforts, including the integrity of its mission, and the strength of its community and spiritual life, according to the release.
The Cardinal Newman Society also recognized the school’s efforts at integral formation of the minds, bodies and spirits of its students, as well as its academic program, which seeks to instill a Christian vision of the world and human wisdom and culture.
“It is external validation that a school is both focused and successful in meeting the high calling of Catholic schools to serve the well-being and salvation of students and to serve the common good,’’ said Patrick J. Reilly, president of the Cardinal Newman Society.
“We are very pleased to have Lancaster Catholic join in the nationally recognized ranks of excellence; this is a select group.’’
For more information on the Catholic Education Honor Roll, visit newman