Oct. 16, Lancaster Mennonite High School students descended upon local nonprofits as part of Senior Service Day.
Under the guidance of school faculty and despite rainy weather, seniors built a shed and deep-cleaned Head Start classrooms at Community Action Partnership. They repaired a bridge and split firewood at Black Rock Retreat. Students also sorted food donations at Blessings of Hope, tutored students at Parkesburg Point and split wood at Woodcrest Retreat.
They also sang and talked with residents at Landis Homes and performed various other service projects throughout Lancaster County.
Other beneficiaries of their efforts were Friendship Community, Material Resource Center, Eastern Mennonite Missions, The Factory Ministries and Brethren Village.
Senior Service Day began eight years ago at the initiative of students who requested that seniors be given the opportunity to set aside a day to give back to the community.
As a result, seniors embark upon volunteer work as juniors take their PSATs.
Seniors also commit up to $500 from their senior fundraisers to help with transportation.
Lancaster Mennonite believes service is an integral part of a student’s education, according to a news release citing a core value:
“Our school is a community that lives the Gospel message through praying, serving others, and enabling students to grow in understanding that they can make a positive difference in the world globally and locally.”