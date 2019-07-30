Stories about food.
Harvesting beans and onions and parsley from the garden.
Preparing healthy snacks.
Engaging in science, technology, engineering, art and math activities in the Lancaster Mennonite MakerSpace.
This is what July Monday mornings have looked like as children gathered at the LMS New Danville campus with Principal Lindsay Carson and art teacher Jenna Longenecker.
Activities have centered around the book “Eating the Alphabet” by Lois Ehlert and embarking upon a garden scavenger hunt; reading “The Very Hungry Caterpillar’’ by Eric Carle, examining caterpillars on parsley plants, and making tie-dyed butterflies out of coffee filters; and delving into “The Tiny Seed,’’ also by Carle, and planting marigolds.
Children read “We Are the Gardeners’’ by Joanna Gaines and made sprinkling cans. They also programmed Finch robots in the MakerSpace.
Participants harvested squash, green beans, Swiss chard, herbs, carrots and peas to take home. Eggplant from the garden was transformed into pizza snacks. They constructed cardboard houses and participated in Lego challenges, designed jigsaw puzzles and made herbal modeling clay.
“At New Danville, we believe that learning is active and socially situated,’’ Carson said in a news release.
“Many students experience a slide of skills over the summer, so we wanted to open our doors to provide access to meaningful learning opportunities. Earth care and maker activities provide rich literacy and social learning within a fun, real-world context.”