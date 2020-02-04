Cyber writers

Teacher Christopher Perry is shown with short-story honorees Sierra Rowe, center, and Shakira Roman.

 Submitted

Sierra Rowe and Shakira Roman, middle school students in Christopher Perry’s Lancaster Cyber Program class, were recognized for their writing accomplishments by Young Writers USA. Their “Survival Sagas: Mission Contamination’’ submissions were selected for publication.

The girls’ short stories were among 10,000 entries. The contest challenged them to write a short saga in 100 or fewer words, based on the science-fiction theme of surviving a mass contamination.

“Mission Contamination-Pennsylvanian Stories” will be released March 31. A copy of the book will be added to the Library of Congress in Washington, D.C.