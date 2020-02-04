Sierra Rowe and Shakira Roman, middle school students in Christopher Perry’s Lancaster Cyber Program class, were recognized for their writing accomplishments by Young Writers USA. Their “Survival Sagas: Mission Contamination’’ submissions were selected for publication.
The girls’ short stories were among 10,000 entries. The contest challenged them to write a short saga in 100 or fewer words, based on the science-fiction theme of surviving a mass contamination.
“Mission Contamination-Pennsylvanian Stories” will be released March 31. A copy of the book will be added to the Library of Congress in Washington, D.C.