Denver-Ephrata Area Rotary
Trisha Vazquez was recognized as the Cocalico High School May Student of the Month by the Rotary Club of Denver-Ephrata Area .
Trisha, a 2019 Cocalico graduate, was a member of the National Honor Society, art club and the girls tennis team.
She plans to attend Elizabethtown College and major in actuarial science.
Lancaster Sunrise Rotary
The Rotary Club of Lancaster Sunrise has recognized 2019 Manheim Township High School graduate Nicholas Tufano as the recipient of this year’s Robert Graupensperger $2,500 college scholarship award.
The award is named after Rotarian and past assistant superintendent of the Manheim Township School District Robert Graupensperger, who was a champion of youth activities, according to a news release. The award is presented to a graduating senior in recognition of leadership and community service skills.
Nicholas was president of his class and student council; he worked as an intern for state Sen. Scott Martin. He enjoys ice hockey, Mock Trial and Mini-THON. His favorite subjects are economics and U.S. history. Nicholas will attend Lafayette College, where he plans to major in economics and policy studies.
Veterans of Foreign Wars Art Contest
Seven Lampeter-Strasburg High School students participated in the 2019 Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxilary’s Young American Creative Patriotic Art Contest.
Meredith McDonald, 2019 L-S graduate, was the first-place winner for VFW Post 7294 in Millersville. Fellow graduate Christine Fritz was the first-place winner for VFW Post 5956 in Manheim.
Also receiving recognition for their work were 2019 graduates Melissa Anderson, Pierce Lehman, Madison Snyder and Madison Swope and rising senior Micah Gordley.
The students created patriotic artwork with guidance from art teacher Scott Cantrell, and wrote short essays of how their patriotism was expressed through art