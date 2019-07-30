Members of the Manor and Garden Spot FFA chapters were honored at the State FFA Activities Week held June 11-13 at Penn State University.
The Manor dairy cattle evaluation team from Penn Manor High School was crowned state champion and will compete at the National FFA Convention and Expo to be held Oct. 30 to Nov. 2 in Indianapolis.
Members are Colt Barley, Alyssa Chalfant, Maddy Denlinger and Berklee Perry. Manor FFA alumni Aaron and Angie Breneman coached the team.
The nursery landscape team was named state champion and will move on to national competition. Members are Morgan Harnish (second place individual award), Sarah Bleacher (third place, individual), Janelle Richardson and Maddy Kahler.
The ag communications team was state runner-up. Members are Lauren Sensenich, who won first place in individual competition, Rebecca High, Jordan Arms and Laurel
Barley.
In public speaking, Arilyn Tegtmeier-Oatman placed second and will compete at the Big E Eastern States Exposition in Massachusetts in September. She also was chosen to serve on the State FFA officer team as sentinel.
The poultry evaluation team placed third overall. Members are Micah Frey, who earned a first place in individual competition, Addy Eby, Bella Peters and Ben Raifsnider.
The vet science team placed fifth overall; its members are Brianna McMichael, Audrey Schlegel, Angie Frola and Brenna McDevitt.
Austin Kolb participated as an FFA state delegate.
— Nine Manor FFA members were recognized as State Proficiency Award winners or finalists.
Proficiency winners: agriscience research, Arilyn Tegtmeier-Oatman; equine science entrepreneurship, Darby Conrad; and swine production, Rebecca High. They will move on to national competition.
Proficiency finalists: ag processing, Rebecca High; dairy production entrepreneurship, Austin Kolb; dairy production placement, Joe Allman; diversified horticulture, Morgan Harnish; equine science placement, Mandy Baker; poultry production, Sarah Bleacher; and specialty animal production (bees), Jolene Fields.
Proficiency awards are based on student learning in a specific area of agriculture through a supervised agricultural experience program and a lengthy application submission, according to a news release.
The Manor FFA Chapter application, highlighting activities, goals and results, placed fourth and will contend for a national ranking.
Garden Spot is at the top
in agricultural issues forum
Also attending FFA’s 90th State Convention were members of the Garden Spot Chapter at Garden Spot High School.
The agricultural issues forum team received first place at State and will represent the Pennsylvania FFA at the National FFA Convention. The team consisted of Jess Herr, Jeslyn Krebs, Gracie Hess, Danae Ranck, Bryce Johnson and Tobias Leaman.
The agricultural mechanics and technology team placed fifth and, individually, Alec Wagner earned 17th place; Tyler Stoltzfus, 19th; Roddie Rice, 25th; and Jordan Martin, 26th.
In the employment skills career development event, Brayden Emmerling came in eighth and Gracie Hess, ninth. The food science team individually placed with Danae Ranck receiving 12th; Jackson Price, 15th; and Jess Herr, 16th. In meat evaluation, Stephanie Mays placed fourth and Bella Eckert, seventh. Jared Risser competed in tractor driving and placed 11th.
In veterinary science, Amber Glatfelter placed 74th at the state level; Sawyer Lancaster, 76th; and Hailee Walters, 79th.
Garden Spot member Leah Welk was selected to serve on the nominating committee for 2019-20 Pennsylvania FFA officers. Bryce Johnson was chosen to serve as chapter delegate.
Jess Herr won first place for “The Tools for Sustainability’’ in the “Teach Ag!” essay competition. Leah and Tobias were also recognized with proficiency awards.