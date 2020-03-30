The early childhood education program at the Mount Joy campus of the Lancaster County Career & Technology Center was recently designated as a Child Development Associate Gold Standard program following a quality review of its training and student services by the Council for Professional Recognition, according to a news release.

The award validates and acknowledges that an institution provides high quality programming, training, and student support in early childhood education, the release noted.

“I always thought that we had developed a high-quality ECE program. I wanted to pursue an equally high-quality, rigorous, and comprehensive program designation that would reflect that,” Wendy Bertoli, Career & Technology early childhood education instructor, said in the release.

Holly Fahnestock, a senior with Ephrata Area School District, said that she had always wanted to work with kids with special needs and that she was drawn to the early childhood education program at the Career & Technology Center early in high school.

“I knew that I wanted to be in the ECE program, and I took steps and set goals since freshman year to position myself so that I could take this class,” she said. “I think that it’s great that the program has been recognized for its quality! It’s a lot of hard work, so it takes determination, but you get to learn about something that you’re passionate about every day.”