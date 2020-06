Lancaster County Christian School held a drive-in commencement May 30.

The link to view the ceremony is https://livestream.com/worshipcenter/lccs/videos/206766824.

The graduates are Joel Detwiler, Joshua Gibbs, Charles Hall, Anna Heck, Preston Heller, David Herr, Jenna Hollenbaugh, Christopher Hong, Faith Horst, Nathan Kinsey, Yuda Li, Joshua MacCartney, Abigail McDaniel, Isabel Ortega, Justin Peifer, Jessica Phlong, Ethan Plank, Andrew Pritchard, Alexis Rennix, Kelly Robinson, Zacary Robinson, Jeremy Sensenig, Logan Stevenson, Andrew Swarr, Wilson Wei, Connor Woodruff, Jiacheng Xu and Brisa Yoder.