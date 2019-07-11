Two students each from the Lancaster County Career & Technology Center and Penn Manor School District were honored for artwork and essays as part of a contest held earlier this year by the American Heart Association and Penn State Children’s Hospital.
Penn Manor students Shay Eisenberger, of Martic Elementary, and Hope Lynn Keller, of Letort Elementary, won third place and honorable mention, respectively, for artwork depicting heart heroes.
In the essay contest, second place was awarded to Domenique Sarmento and third place to Tessa Baldwin, both of the Career & Technology Center, for work that described changes they would make in their community to create longer, healthier lives. Domenique and Tessa are 2019 graduates of Garden Spot and Warwick high schools, respectively.
Dr. Thomas Chin, chief of pediatric cardiology at Penn State Children’s Hospital, and Dr. Sarah Iriana, interim chair of the Penn State Health Department of Pediatrics, presented the students with their awards at a reception held at Penn State Children’s Hospital on May 16.
The art and essay contests were part of the Penn State Children’s Hospital youth health sponsorship with the American Heart Association.