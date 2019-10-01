High tea takes center stage today when Infusions Restaurant at the Mount Joy campus of the Lancaster County Career & Technology Center opens for the season at 11 a.m.
Culinary students’ fine dining creations are made from scratch at Infusions, a restaurant that gives students real-world experiences that they can apply to jobs as they enter the workforce or continue their education at culinary school.
Dining hours, high tea times and other information are available at lancasterctc.edu/services/infusions-restaurant. Reservations are recommended; call 717-653-3000, ext. 3082, or 717- 208-3127.