Lancaster County Career & Technology Center - Willow Street awarded certificates virtually May 26 and 27. The ceremony can be viewed at lancasterctc.edu/blog/lcctc-certificates-and-awards-virtual-presentations.

The recipients are:

Advanced Health Careers

Katiana Bonhomme, Donegal School District; Haley Castline, Penn Manor School District; Eduardo Contin, Penn Manor School District; Savana DaBella, Manheim Central School District; McKenna Dare, Elizabethtown Area School District; Kennedy Fairman, Manheim Township School District; Adaline Gish, Elizabethtown Area School District; Madison Graybill, Elizabethtown Area School District; Hannah Hartley, Ephrata Area School District; Madison Higgins, Penn Manor School District; Ellen Koebley, Lampeter-Strasburg School District; Sofia Kurtz, Manheim Township School District; Yaneli Morales-Roblero, Solanco School District; Alexander Nichols, Conestoga Valley School District; Lorena Raker, Solanco School District; Claribeth Rivera Ortiz, Solanco School District; Savannah Schickel, Lampeter-Strasburg School District.

Animal Production Science & Technology

Katelynn Brandsema, Manheim Township School District; Alison England, Pequea Valley School District; Emily Eshleman, Donegal School District; Gianna Figles, Hempfield School District; Sara Fletcher, Pequea Valley School District; Kaitlyn Jack, Elizabethtown Area School District; Emily Julg, Columbia Borough School District; Jazmine Kelsey, Manheim Central School District; Stephanie Kuhns, Columbia Borough School District; Cassidy Messick, Donegal School District; Marcos Murillo, School District of Lancaster; Joey Musselman, Pequea Valley School District; Aubrielle Patton, Eastern Lancaster County School District; Rosimar Quinones-Alberty, School District of Lancaster; Brandon Sload, Warwick School District; Morgan Turner, Penn Manor School District.

Automotive Technology

Jeremy Ables, Hempfield School District; Jacob Adams, Penn Manor School District; Mustafa Al-Mashhadani, Manheim Township School District; Ryan Auen, Penn Manor School District; Loghan Axe, Warwick School District; Alexis Batton, Pequea Valley School District; Rebecca Bilger, Eastern Lancaster County School District; Zackary Bleacher, Donegal School District; Kevin Carter, Manheim Central School District; Jeffrey Coover, Warwick School District; Gabriel Corvino, School District of Lancaster; Dylan Davis, Pequea Valley School District; Gage Dellinger, Hempfield School District; Erwin Diaz, Manheim Township School District; Charles Doheny IV, Pequea Valley School District; Mason Doom, Hempfield School District; Ian Edwards, Hempfield School District; James Emig Jr., Manheim Township School District; Caleb Fasnacht, Cocalico School District; Alexandria Ferrer, Columbia Borough School District; Austin George, Solanco School District; Rose Gills, Ephrata Area School District; Fernando Herrera, Conestoga Valley School District; Garrett Janelli, Cocalico School District; Thomas Kauffman, Conestoga Valley School District; Sergiy Lototskyy, Ephrata Area School District; Caleb Luce, Columbia Borough School District; Jared Martin, Conestoga Valley School District; Kyle Martin, Eastern Lancaster County School District; Trinity Martinez, Hempfield School District; Dylan McCoy, Hempfield School District; Rayvn Meekins, Columbia Borough School District; Robert Miles III, Conestoga Valley School District; Dylan Miller, Penn Manor School District; Adrian Millisock, Ephrata Area School District; Dagen Munro, Hempfield School District; Jason Muscarelli, Ephrata Area School District; Andrew Ouch, Manheim Central School District; Joseph Paquin, Hempfield School District; Enuad Patrocino Antuna, Penn Manor School District; Maliki Rivera, Manheim Central School District; Endy Rodriguez, Manheim Township School District; Joshua Sheets, Solanco School District; Jayden Shepps, Hempfield School District; Joshua Skadal, Penn Manor School District; Darrion Skaggs, Hempfield School District; John Smith, Pequea Valley School District; Kyle Stoltzfus, Eastern Lancaster County School District; Chad Thorp, Cocalico School District; Christopher Torres Rivera, Lampeter-Strasburg School District; Carlos Velez Concepcion, Penn Manor School District; Serena Wagner, Hempfield School District; Dante Walker, Lampeter-Strasburg School District; Heath Weaver, Ephrata Area School District; Katelyn Welsh, Penn Manor School District; Corey Wendling, Conestoga Valley School District; Michael White, Ephrata Area School District; Jacob Whitton, Conestoga Valley School District; Haydn Wiebner, Manheim Township School District; Benjamin Williams, Conestoga Valley School District; Mitchell Wilson, Donegal School District; Dylan Wise, Cocalico School District; William Wissler, Donegal School District; Connor Witmer, Penn Manor School District.

Collision Repair

Thomas Adonay, Conestoga Valley School District; Andrew Bedwell, Donegal School District; Hector Betancourt Morales, School District of Lancaster; Gregory Calcano-Sanchez, School District of Lancaster; Joseph deVitry, Donegal School District; Clinton Dickens III, Solanco School District; Ethan Eberly, Eastern Lancaster County School District; Cody Martin, Eastern Lancaster County School District; Joshua Martinez Jr., School District of Lancaster; Sarah Mayers, Eastern Lancaster County School District; Nazzier Morgan, School District of Lancaster; Jotham Ngarama, Conestoga Valley School District; Kenneth Rice, Lampeter-Strasburg School District; Christopher Romero, Conestoga Valley School District; Garett Sensenig, Hempfield School District; Bryan Weinsheimer, School District of Lancaster; Sarah Weir, Eastern Lancaster County School District; Todd Welk, Solanco School District; Shiann Wright, Manheim Central School District; Grant Zeiset, Eastern Lancaster County School District.

Dental Assistant

William Ayala, adult student; Sierra Bucks, Elizabethtown Area School District; Katie Douthett, Pequea Valley School District; Hanna Gramm, Elizabethtown Area School District; MaryAnn Gregor, Lampeter-Strasburg School District; Kylie Gross, Hempfield School District; Jamilah Laboy, Manheim Central School District; Maryna Lutsenko, Manheim Township School District; Lauren Maines, Elizabethtown Area School District; Maria Martinez, adult student; Grace Miller, Hempfield School District; Molly Morgan, Cocalico School District; Alexa Nettke, Solanco School District; Marisol Rivas-Rivera, adult student; Nina Rivera, Manheim Township School District; Akeylah Santiago, School District of Lancaster; Catherine Saunders, Hempfield School District; Stephany Shepherd, adult student; Malorie Stockbauer, Warwick School District; Madelin Suarez Delgado, School District of Lancaster; Kylie Tollaksen, Elizabethtown Area School District.

Diesel Equipment Technology

Dylan Adams, Solanco School District; Joshua Blain, Eastern Lancaster County School District; Austin Brown, Penn Manor School District; Spencer Burrell, Solanco School District; Zachary Carvalho, Eastern Lancaster County School District; Brett Cauler, Solanco School District; Caleb Cedeno, Penn Manor School District; Anthony Clare, Penn Manor School District; Ian Fisher, Manheim Township School District; Caleb Hartman, Manheim Central School District; Kevin Hernandez-Garcia, Warwick School District; Kenneth Hess, Solanco School District; Wendall Hess, Warwick School District; George King, Solanco School District; Damian Kubovcsak, Ephrata Area School District; Kollin Lehr, Penn Manor School District; Seth Nelson, Elizabethtown Area School District; Dustin Olson, Eastern Lancaster County School District; Chad Phillips, Solanco School District; Kaiden Lee Rhoads, Solanco School District; Isaiah Rodriguez, Conestoga Valley School District; Vincent Slater, Manheim Township School District; Colin Stoltzfus, Lampeter-Strasburg School District; Joseph Sweigart, Warwick School District; Jordan Zimmerman, Penn Manor School District.

Introduction to Culinary Careers

Autum Centini-Mahrer, Penn Manor School District; Abigail Hooper, Manheim Township School District.

Introduction to Manufacturing Careers

Tyler Beazley, Solanco School District.

Introduction to Visual Communications Careers

Skye Fischer, School District of Lancaster; Tylil Jackson-Smith, Manheim Township School District; Anamelis Santos, Penn Manor School District.

Medical Administrative Assistant

Mykenzie Eichelberger, Eastern Lancaster County School District; Lexus Helmick, Hempfield School District; Julian Honaker, Hempfield School District; Riyanne Hutcheson, adult student; Madelyn Kramer, Manheim Central School District; Angelica Morales, Hempfield School District; Janet Solis-Lopez, adult student; Amber Weaver, Warwick School District; Zury Westley, Manheim Central School District; Ariana Westmoreland, Solanco School District.

Medical Assistant

Fredasia Alston, Ephrata Area School District; Mirtha Batista Serrata, Pequea Valley School District; Alyssa Burke, Columbia Borough School District; Ashley Burkett, Penn Manor School District; Andi Haynes, Solanco School District; Alyssa Henretty, adult student; Olivia Herman, Manheim Central School District; Kaitlyn Jacobs, Hempfield School District; Lydia Liew, Manheim Township School District; Shadely Marrero, Cocalico School District; Lauren Michael, Manheim Central School District; Casey Miller, Ephrata Area School District; Melinda Miller, Manheim Central School District; Janell Rivas, adult student; Rosalie Shelly, Manheim Central School District; Bailey Smith, Penn Manor School District; Megan Sweigart, adult Student; Abigail Urban, Manheim Township School District; Brayan Vazquez Lugo, Penn Manor School District; Melissa Weaver, Penn Manor School District; Emily Weinstein, Conestoga Valley School District; Tyra Worthington, Ephrata Area School District.

Nursing Assistant/Home Health Aide

Yeuris Almonte Sena, Penn Manor School District; Allaura Arroyo, Donegal School District; Bethany Bills, Pequea Valley School District; Madison Buch, Cocalico School District; Trinity Diffenbaugh, Warwick School District; Aaliyah Emlet, Lampeter-Strasburg School District; Mikayla Fernandez Bonilla, Hempfield School District; Chanel Figueroa, Pequea Valley School District; Savannah Gebhard, Penn Manor School District; Sybl Hayes, Elizabethtown Area School District; Kendall Heagy, Cocalico School District; Kylee Hess, Penn Manor School District; Lanease Jordan, School District of Lancaster; Cole Lastinger, Manheim Central School District; Kiara Luciano, Manheim Township School District; Kylee Lugo, Solanco School District; Angelina Makarenko, Ephrata Area School District; John Martinez, Penn Manor School District; Josenlly Martinez, Penn Manor School District; Malik McLaughlin, Hempfield School District; Michaela McWilliams, Solanco School District; Marissa Messner, Ephrata Area School District; Destiny Miller, Warwick School District; Mariah Morales, Columbia Borough School District; Alyssa Morrison, Solanco School District; Abaigeal O'Byrne, Manheim Central School District; Gilmiliz Perez, Conestoga Valley School District; Diamond Rebman, Penn Manor School District; Marisha Robinson, Lampeter-Strasburg School District; Asielyz Rodriguez Hernandez, Hempfield School District; Lismaries Sanchez-Cruz, Penn Manor School District; Makayla Schaeffer, Solanco School District; Janabi Sharma, Penn Manor School District; Paige Shertzer, Penn Manor School District; Isabelle Skilton, Conestoga Valley School District; Alexis Starnowsky, Pequea Valley School District; Alyssa Stevens, Warwick School District; Skylar Stockton, Manheim Central School District; Kapinga Tema, Elizabethtown Area School District; Salinna Thach, Elizabethtown Area School District; Destiny Toro, Ephrata Area School District; Haley Ullrich, Ephrata Area School District; Alyssa Vance, Ephrata Area School District; Alicia Velasco, Warwick School District; Abby Weber, Donegal School District; Sierra Zimmerman, Ephrata Area School District.

Patient Care Technician

Abigail Barnes, Elizabethtown Area School District; Mckalie Booth, Conestoga Valley School District; Madison Burwell, Elizabethtown Area School District; Emma Bury, Manheim Township School District; Kimberlyn Ebersole, Donegal School District; Araya Fahnestock, Elizabethtown Area School District; Aleisha Fernandez Centeno, Columbia Borough School District; Jae-Lyne Goldsborough, Pequea Valley School District; Joel Hernandez-Paz, Warwick School District; Mecca Hill, Manheim Township School District; Josiah Inman, Lampeter-Strasburg School District; Debra Jeffers, Ephrata Area School District; Madison Jones, Hempfield School District; Alexis Mast, Elizabethtown Area School District; Emmanuel Mbokolo, Penn Manor School District; Mikayla McCamant, Solanco School District; Lindsey Ragland, Conestoga Valley School District; Daisha Robinson, Lampeter-Strasburg School District; Madeline Villarreal, Manheim Township School District.

RV & Outdoor Power Equipment

Gabriel Altland, Solanco School District; Shane Beyer, Penn Manor School District; Preston Burd, Cocalico School District; Jason Chedester, Lampeter-Strasburg School District; Sirr Diehl, Penn Manor School District; Yosvani Enamorado, Manheim Township School District; Camren Freeman, Cocalico School District; Luis Garcia, School District of Lancaster; Benjamin Gomez, Penn Manor School District; James Groff, Penn Manor School District; Joshua Hoover, Cocalico School District; Matthew Jackson, Donegal School District; Masyn Jones, Penn Manor School District; Andrew Nessinger, Cocalico School District; Ryan Pierce, Penn Manor School District; Isaiah Schwanger, Manheim Central School District; Devin Stoltzfus, Cocalico School District; Joseph Vandegriff V, Solanco School District.

Sports Medicine/Rehabilitation Technician

Wade Dean, Penn Manor School District; Paola Dumont Peralta, Hempfield School District; Katharyn Kauffman, Penn Manor School District; Tianne Keen, Penn Manor School District; Maya Kenley, Elizabethtown Area School District; Ayshaya Martinez, Penn Manor School District; Kayla McCormick, Penn Manor School District; Torren Miller, Conestoga Valley School District; Lenxy Paulino, Manheim Township School District; Shanyia Talton, Hempfield School District.

Veterinary Assistant

Justice Aller, Conestoga Valley School District; Ann Amspacher, Manheim Township School District; Skyler Anderson, Hempfield School District; Bethany Beznoska, School District of Lancaster; Trinity Bouman, Conestoga Valley School District; Cassidy Bretz, Manheim Central School District; Kishaun Brown, School District of Lancaster; Nicole Carpenter, Hempfield School District; Madison Collemacine, Cocalico School District; Nicholas Cozzone, Solanco School District; Cyrus Craig, Elizabethtown Area School District; Bryleigh Daily, Solanco School District; Trent Delp Jr, Eastern Lancaster County School District; Karla Diez Alicea, School District of Lancaster; Briona Eshelman, Manheim Central School District; Grace Fellenbaum, Penn Manor School District; Aniberka Ferreira, Columbia Borough School District; Lily Fisher, Solanco School District; Susan Frank, Elizabethtown Area School District; Aubrey George, Donegal School District; Linette Hernandez Rosario, School District of Lancaster; Alyssa Hershey, Warwick School District; Lindsey Hulshizer, Cocalico School District; Peyton Jennings, Solanco School District; Gabrielle Jones, Donegal School District; Hunter Kehr, Donegal School District; Lauren Kerr, Elizabethtown Area School District; Jessica Louv, Donegal School District; Hailey McCann, Ephrata Area School District; Alysa Merkey, Manheim Central School District; Melina Mowrer, Columbia Borough School District; Maelene Riehl, Ephrata Area School District; Arianna Rivera, Hempfield School District; Marina Rivera, School District of Lancaster; Zachary Russell, Elizabethtown Area School District; Autumn Sebastian, Eastern Lancaster County School District; Julia Sevilla, Eastern Lancaster County School District; Anastasia Shickley, Elizabethtown Area School District; Isabel Solivan, Columbia Borough School District; Sarah Stapf, Donegal School District; Stacy Summers, School District of Lancaster; Janelle Sweigart, Ephrata Area School District; Miguel Vera, School District of Lancaster; Emily Whary, Conestoga Valley School District; Alivia Whitley, Manheim Township School District; Olivia Wissler, Warwick School District; Kevin Wood, Cocalico School District.