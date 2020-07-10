Graduates and awards logo_2
Buy Now

Lancaster County Career & Technology Center - Willow Street awarded certificates virtually May 26 and 27. The ceremony can be viewed at lancasterctc.edu/blog/lcctc-certificates-and-awards-virtual-presentations.

The recipients are:

Advanced Health Careers

Katiana Bonhomme, Donegal School District; Haley Castline, Penn Manor School District; Eduardo Contin, Penn Manor School District; Savana DaBella, Manheim Central School District; McKenna Dare, Elizabethtown Area School District; Kennedy Fairman, Manheim Township School District; Adaline Gish, Elizabethtown Area School District; Madison Graybill, Elizabethtown Area School District; Hannah Hartley, Ephrata Area School District; Madison Higgins, Penn Manor School District; Ellen Koebley, Lampeter-Strasburg School District; Sofia Kurtz, Manheim Township School District; Yaneli Morales-Roblero, Solanco School District; Alexander Nichols, Conestoga Valley School District; Lorena Raker, Solanco School District; Claribeth Rivera Ortiz, Solanco School District; Savannah Schickel, Lampeter-Strasburg School District.

Animal Production Science & Technology

Katelynn Brandsema, Manheim Township School District; Alison England, Pequea Valley School District; Emily Eshleman, Donegal School District; Gianna Figles, Hempfield School District; Sara Fletcher, Pequea Valley School District; Kaitlyn Jack, Elizabethtown Area School District; Emily Julg, Columbia Borough School District; Jazmine Kelsey, Manheim Central School District; Stephanie Kuhns, Columbia Borough School District; Cassidy Messick, Donegal School District; Marcos Murillo, School District of Lancaster; Joey Musselman, Pequea Valley School District; Aubrielle Patton, Eastern Lancaster County School District; Rosimar Quinones-Alberty, School District of Lancaster; Brandon Sload, Warwick School District; Morgan Turner, Penn Manor School District.

Automotive Technology

Jeremy Ables, Hempfield School District; Jacob Adams, Penn Manor School District; Mustafa Al-Mashhadani, Manheim Township School District; Ryan Auen, Penn Manor School District; Loghan Axe, Warwick School District; Alexis Batton, Pequea Valley School District; Rebecca Bilger, Eastern Lancaster County School District; Zackary Bleacher, Donegal School District; Kevin Carter, Manheim Central School District; Jeffrey Coover, Warwick School District; Gabriel Corvino, School District of Lancaster; Dylan Davis, Pequea Valley School District; Gage Dellinger, Hempfield School District; Erwin Diaz, Manheim Township School District; Charles Doheny IV, Pequea Valley School District; Mason Doom, Hempfield School District; Ian Edwards, Hempfield School District; James Emig Jr., Manheim Township School District; Caleb Fasnacht, Cocalico School District; Alexandria Ferrer, Columbia Borough School District; Austin George, Solanco School District; Rose Gills, Ephrata Area School District; Fernando Herrera, Conestoga Valley School District; Garrett Janelli, Cocalico School District; Thomas Kauffman, Conestoga Valley School District; Sergiy Lototskyy, Ephrata Area School District; Caleb Luce, Columbia Borough School District; Jared Martin, Conestoga Valley School District; Kyle Martin, Eastern Lancaster County School District; Trinity Martinez, Hempfield School District; Dylan McCoy, Hempfield School District; Rayvn Meekins, Columbia Borough School District; Robert Miles III, Conestoga Valley School District; Dylan Miller, Penn Manor School District; Adrian Millisock, Ephrata Area School District; Dagen Munro, Hempfield School District; Jason Muscarelli, Ephrata Area School District; Andrew Ouch, Manheim Central School District; Joseph Paquin, Hempfield School District; Enuad Patrocino Antuna, Penn Manor School District; Maliki Rivera, Manheim Central School District; Endy Rodriguez, Manheim Township School District; Joshua Sheets, Solanco School District; Jayden Shepps, Hempfield School District; Joshua Skadal, Penn Manor School District; Darrion Skaggs, Hempfield School District; John Smith, Pequea Valley School District; Kyle Stoltzfus, Eastern Lancaster County School District; Chad Thorp, Cocalico School District; Christopher Torres Rivera, Lampeter-Strasburg School District; Carlos Velez Concepcion, Penn Manor School District; Serena Wagner, Hempfield School District; Dante Walker, Lampeter-Strasburg School District; Heath Weaver, Ephrata Area School District; Katelyn Welsh, Penn Manor School District; Corey Wendling, Conestoga Valley School District; Michael White, Ephrata Area School District; Jacob Whitton, Conestoga Valley School District; Haydn Wiebner, Manheim Township School District; Benjamin Williams, Conestoga Valley School District; Mitchell Wilson, Donegal School District; Dylan Wise, Cocalico School District; William Wissler, Donegal School District; Connor Witmer, Penn Manor School District.

Collision Repair

Thomas Adonay, Conestoga Valley School District; Andrew Bedwell, Donegal School District; Hector Betancourt Morales, School District of Lancaster; Gregory Calcano-Sanchez, School District of Lancaster; Joseph deVitry, Donegal School District; Clinton Dickens III, Solanco School District; Ethan Eberly, Eastern Lancaster County School District; Cody Martin, Eastern Lancaster County School District; Joshua Martinez Jr., School District of Lancaster; Sarah Mayers, Eastern Lancaster County School District; Nazzier Morgan, School District of Lancaster; Jotham Ngarama, Conestoga Valley School District; Kenneth Rice, Lampeter-Strasburg School District; Christopher Romero, Conestoga Valley School District; Garett Sensenig, Hempfield School District; Bryan Weinsheimer, School District of Lancaster; Sarah Weir, Eastern Lancaster County School District; Todd Welk, Solanco School District; Shiann Wright, Manheim Central School District; Grant Zeiset, Eastern Lancaster County School District.

Dental Assistant

William Ayala, adult student; Sierra Bucks, Elizabethtown Area School District; Katie Douthett, Pequea Valley School District; Hanna Gramm, Elizabethtown Area School District; MaryAnn Gregor, Lampeter-Strasburg School District; Kylie Gross, Hempfield School District; Jamilah Laboy, Manheim Central School District; Maryna Lutsenko, Manheim Township School District; Lauren Maines, Elizabethtown Area School District; Maria Martinez, adult student; Grace Miller, Hempfield School District; Molly Morgan, Cocalico School District; Alexa Nettke, Solanco School District; Marisol Rivas-Rivera, adult student; Nina Rivera, Manheim Township School District; Akeylah Santiago, School District of Lancaster; Catherine Saunders, Hempfield School District; Stephany Shepherd, adult student; Malorie Stockbauer, Warwick School District; Madelin Suarez Delgado, School District of Lancaster; Kylie Tollaksen, Elizabethtown Area School District.

Diesel Equipment Technology

Dylan Adams, Solanco School District; Joshua Blain, Eastern Lancaster County School District; Austin Brown, Penn Manor School District; Spencer Burrell, Solanco School District; Zachary Carvalho, Eastern Lancaster County School District; Brett Cauler, Solanco School District; Caleb Cedeno, Penn Manor School District; Anthony Clare, Penn Manor School District; Ian Fisher, Manheim Township School District; Caleb Hartman, Manheim Central School District; Kevin Hernandez-Garcia, Warwick School District; Kenneth Hess, Solanco School District; Wendall Hess, Warwick School District; George King, Solanco School District; Damian Kubovcsak, Ephrata Area School District; Kollin Lehr, Penn Manor School District; Seth Nelson, Elizabethtown Area School District; Dustin Olson, Eastern Lancaster County School District; Chad Phillips, Solanco School District; Kaiden Lee Rhoads, Solanco School District; Isaiah Rodriguez, Conestoga Valley School District; Vincent Slater, Manheim Township School District; Colin Stoltzfus, Lampeter-Strasburg School District; Joseph Sweigart, Warwick School District; Jordan Zimmerman, Penn Manor School District.

Introduction to Culinary Careers

Autum Centini-Mahrer, Penn Manor School District; Abigail Hooper, Manheim Township School District.

Introduction to Manufacturing Careers

Sign up for our newsletter

Tyler Beazley, Solanco School District.

Introduction to Visual Communications Careers

Skye Fischer, School District of Lancaster; Tylil Jackson-Smith, Manheim Township School District; Anamelis Santos, Penn Manor School District.

Medical Administrative Assistant

Mykenzie Eichelberger, Eastern Lancaster County School District; Lexus Helmick, Hempfield School District; Julian Honaker, Hempfield School District; Riyanne Hutcheson, adult student; Madelyn Kramer, Manheim Central School District; Angelica Morales, Hempfield School District; Janet Solis-Lopez, adult student; Amber Weaver, Warwick School District; Zury Westley, Manheim Central School District; Ariana Westmoreland, Solanco School District.

Medical Assistant

Fredasia Alston, Ephrata Area School District; Mirtha Batista Serrata, Pequea Valley School District; Alyssa Burke, Columbia Borough School District; Ashley Burkett, Penn Manor School District; Andi Haynes, Solanco School District; Alyssa Henretty, adult student; Olivia Herman, Manheim Central School District; Kaitlyn Jacobs, Hempfield School District; Lydia Liew, Manheim Township School District; Shadely Marrero, Cocalico School District; Lauren Michael, Manheim Central School District; Casey Miller, Ephrata Area School District; Melinda Miller, Manheim Central School District; Janell Rivas, adult student; Rosalie Shelly, Manheim Central School District; Bailey Smith, Penn Manor School District; Megan Sweigart, adult Student; Abigail Urban, Manheim Township School District; Brayan Vazquez Lugo, Penn Manor School District; Melissa Weaver, Penn Manor School District; Emily Weinstein, Conestoga Valley School District; Tyra Worthington, Ephrata Area School District.

Nursing Assistant/Home Health Aide

Yeuris Almonte Sena, Penn Manor School District; Allaura Arroyo, Donegal School District; Bethany Bills, Pequea Valley School District; Madison Buch, Cocalico School District; Trinity Diffenbaugh, Warwick School District; Aaliyah Emlet, Lampeter-Strasburg School District; Mikayla Fernandez Bonilla, Hempfield School District; Chanel Figueroa, Pequea Valley School District; Savannah Gebhard, Penn Manor School District; Sybl Hayes, Elizabethtown Area School District; Kendall Heagy, Cocalico School District; Kylee Hess, Penn Manor School District; Lanease Jordan, School District of Lancaster; Cole Lastinger, Manheim Central School District; Kiara Luciano, Manheim Township School District; Kylee Lugo, Solanco School District; Angelina Makarenko, Ephrata Area School District; John Martinez, Penn Manor School District; Josenlly Martinez, Penn Manor School District; Malik McLaughlin, Hempfield School District; Michaela McWilliams, Solanco School District; Marissa Messner, Ephrata Area School District; Destiny Miller, Warwick School District; Mariah Morales, Columbia Borough School District; Alyssa Morrison, Solanco School District; Abaigeal O'Byrne, Manheim Central School District; Gilmiliz Perez, Conestoga Valley School District; Diamond Rebman, Penn Manor School District; Marisha Robinson, Lampeter-Strasburg School District; Asielyz Rodriguez Hernandez, Hempfield School District; Lismaries Sanchez-Cruz, Penn Manor School District; Makayla Schaeffer, Solanco School District; Janabi Sharma, Penn Manor School District; Paige Shertzer, Penn Manor School District; Isabelle Skilton, Conestoga Valley School District; Alexis Starnowsky, Pequea Valley School District; Alyssa Stevens, Warwick School District; Skylar Stockton, Manheim Central School District; Kapinga Tema, Elizabethtown Area School District; Salinna Thach, Elizabethtown Area School District; Destiny Toro, Ephrata Area School District; Haley Ullrich, Ephrata Area School District; Alyssa Vance, Ephrata Area School District; Alicia Velasco, Warwick School District; Abby Weber, Donegal School District; Sierra Zimmerman, Ephrata Area School District.

Patient Care Technician

Abigail Barnes, Elizabethtown Area School District; Mckalie Booth, Conestoga Valley School District; Madison Burwell, Elizabethtown Area School District; Emma Bury, Manheim Township School District; Kimberlyn Ebersole, Donegal School District; Araya Fahnestock, Elizabethtown Area School District; Aleisha Fernandez Centeno, Columbia Borough School District; Jae-Lyne Goldsborough, Pequea Valley School District; Joel Hernandez-Paz, Warwick School District; Mecca Hill, Manheim Township School District; Josiah Inman, Lampeter-Strasburg School District; Debra Jeffers, Ephrata Area School District; Madison Jones, Hempfield School District; Alexis Mast, Elizabethtown Area School District; Emmanuel Mbokolo, Penn Manor School District; Mikayla McCamant, Solanco School District; Lindsey Ragland, Conestoga Valley School District; Daisha Robinson, Lampeter-Strasburg School District; Madeline Villarreal, Manheim Township School District.

RV & Outdoor Power Equipment

Gabriel Altland, Solanco School District; Shane Beyer, Penn Manor School District; Preston Burd, Cocalico School District; Jason Chedester, Lampeter-Strasburg School District; Sirr Diehl, Penn Manor School District; Yosvani Enamorado, Manheim Township School District; Camren Freeman, Cocalico School District; Luis Garcia, School District of Lancaster; Benjamin Gomez, Penn Manor School District; James Groff, Penn Manor School District; Joshua Hoover, Cocalico School District; Matthew Jackson, Donegal School District; Masyn Jones, Penn Manor School District; Andrew Nessinger, Cocalico School District; Ryan Pierce, Penn Manor School District; Isaiah Schwanger, Manheim Central School District; Devin Stoltzfus, Cocalico School District; Joseph Vandegriff V, Solanco School District.

Sports Medicine/Rehabilitation Technician

Wade Dean, Penn Manor School District; Paola Dumont Peralta, Hempfield School District; Katharyn Kauffman, Penn Manor School District; Tianne Keen, Penn Manor School District; Maya Kenley, Elizabethtown Area School District; Ayshaya Martinez, Penn Manor School District; Kayla McCormick, Penn Manor School District; Torren Miller, Conestoga Valley School District; Lenxy Paulino, Manheim Township School District; Shanyia Talton, Hempfield School District.

Veterinary Assistant

Justice Aller, Conestoga Valley School District; Ann Amspacher, Manheim Township School District; Skyler Anderson, Hempfield School District; Bethany Beznoska, School District of Lancaster; Trinity Bouman, Conestoga Valley School District; Cassidy Bretz, Manheim Central School District; Kishaun Brown, School District of Lancaster; Nicole Carpenter, Hempfield School District; Madison Collemacine, Cocalico School District; Nicholas Cozzone, Solanco School District; Cyrus Craig, Elizabethtown Area School District; Bryleigh Daily, Solanco School District; Trent Delp Jr, Eastern Lancaster County School District; Karla Diez Alicea, School District of Lancaster; Briona Eshelman, Manheim Central School District; Grace Fellenbaum, Penn Manor School District; Aniberka Ferreira, Columbia Borough School District; Lily Fisher, Solanco School District; Susan Frank, Elizabethtown Area School District; Aubrey George, Donegal School District; Linette Hernandez Rosario, School District of Lancaster; Alyssa Hershey, Warwick School District; Lindsey Hulshizer, Cocalico School District; Peyton Jennings, Solanco School District; Gabrielle Jones, Donegal School District; Hunter Kehr, Donegal School District; Lauren Kerr, Elizabethtown Area School District; Jessica Louv, Donegal School District; Hailey McCann, Ephrata Area School District; Alysa Merkey, Manheim Central School District; Melina Mowrer, Columbia Borough School District; Maelene Riehl, Ephrata Area School District; Arianna Rivera, Hempfield School District; Marina Rivera, School District of Lancaster; Zachary Russell, Elizabethtown Area School District; Autumn Sebastian, Eastern Lancaster County School District; Julia Sevilla, Eastern Lancaster County School District; Anastasia Shickley, Elizabethtown Area School District; Isabel Solivan, Columbia Borough School District; Sarah Stapf, Donegal School District; Stacy Summers, School District of Lancaster; Janelle Sweigart, Ephrata Area School District; Miguel Vera, School District of Lancaster; Emily Whary, Conestoga Valley School District; Alivia Whitley, Manheim Township School District; Olivia Wissler, Warwick School District; Kevin Wood, Cocalico School District.