Lancaster County Career & Technology Center - Mount Joy awarded certificates in virtual presentations May 26 and 27. The ceremony can be viewed at lancasterctc.edu/blog/lcctc-certificates-and-awards-virtual-presentations.

The recipients ares:

Advanced Health Careers

Abbigail Beck, Donegal School District; Amber Bostdorf, Elizabethtown Area School District; MaKenzie Cummings, Elizabethtown Area School District; Lauren De Stefano, Elizabethtown Area School District; Michaela Guilbault, Hempfield School District; Camryn Leitzell, Elizabethtown Area School District; Katelyn Locker, Elizabethtown Area School District; Ivy Loy, Elizabethtown Area School District; Lydia Moynihan, Elizabethtown Area School District; Julia Raybold, Elizabethtown Area School District; Ellen Schlosser, Elizabethtown Area School District; Kaelynn Sheetz, Elizabethtown Area School District; and Isabella Stoutzenberger, Columbia Borough School District.

Baking & Pastry Arts

Victoria Brody, Penn Manor School District; Alexis Broegman, Hempfield School District; Khloe Brotzman, Donegal School District; Gabriella Brown, Elizabethtown Area School District; Olivia Buller, Elizabethtown Area School District; Zachery Deibler, Elizabethtown Area School District; Claryn Groff, Manheim Central School District; Emely Grullon, Eastern Lancaster County School District; Brett Harris, Columbia Borough School District; Layla Hatfield, Manheim Central School District; Elena Kready, Manheim Central School District; Amora McKinney, School District of Lancaster; Jordyn Mitchell, Warwick School District; Brissa Robles, School District of Lancaster; Kayshla Torres, School District of Lancaster; Taya Weeks, Hempfield School District

Commercial Construction/Management

Austin Brown, Ephrata Area School District; Dylan Carpenter, Solanco School District; Brylan Eberly, Eastern Lancaster County School District; Anthony Loose, Ephrata Area School District; Brodie Miller, Cocalico School District; Kenneth Murphy, Columbia Borough School District; Nicholas Paumier, Conestoga Valley School District; Anthony Perez, Penn Manor School District; Alexander Roark, Ephrata Area School District; Jimmy Russell, Penn Manor School District; Benjamin Sick, Manheim Central School District; Lukas Slack, Solanco School District; Colin Smith, Penn Manor School District; and Mason Swisher, Donegal School District

Culinary Arts/Chef

Joshua Bawell, Penn Manor School District; Faith Binimow, Ephrata Area School District; Conner Brackbill, Donegal School District; Alexander Briggeman, Ephrata Area School District; Nichole Bryson, Eastern Lancaster County School District; Mikaela Butscher, Elizabethtown Area School District; Tatiana Cardenas Guzman, Conestoga Valley School District; Kendry Correoso Monte Rey, Conestoga Valley School District; Joshua Cruz, Manheim Township School District; Jennifer Geiter, Lampeter-Strasburg School District; Jessica Geiter, Lampeter-Strasburg School District; Damien Gruich, Columbia Borough School District; Darian Hall, Pequea Valley School District; Ta'Aliyah Jones-Roberts, Donegal School District; Westleigh Kennedy, Eastern Lancaster County School District; Dalton Kerstetter, Elizabethtown Area School District; Philip Kettering Jr., Warwick School District; Daelyn Mendenhall, Penn Manor School District; Elise Mohammed, School District of Lancaster; Sara Negron, Manheim Township School District; Charrish Palmer, Solanco School District; Benjamin Pehote, Cocalico School District; Marissa Pfeffer, Solanco School District; Dugan Reiman, Elizabethtown Area School District; Richard Ricomas, Eastern Lancaster County School District; Jesse Rust, Conestoga Valley School District; Austin Sheetz, Columbia Borough School District; Alyssa Slickers, Solanco School District; Nelson Toro-Bitts, Lampeter-Strasburg School District; and Andrew Youndt, Cocalico School District

Early Childhood Education

Geisha Barzola-Arauz, Manheim Township School District; Jenavive Brearley, Penn Manor School District; Bethany Breland, Manheim Central School District; Amanda Buchvalt, Manheim Central School District; Mariah Burkholder, Manheim Central School District; Diana Contreras, Donegal School District; Holly Fahnestock, Ephrata Area School District; Laken Gibble, Manheim Central School District; Joanna Kreiser, Elizabethtown Area School District; Kylee Lachapelle, Donegal School District; Cheyenne Lawrence, Adult Student; Madeline Mamere, Conestoga Valley School District; Taylor Martzall, Manheim Central School District; Lakken McConnell, Elizabethtown Area School District; Alexis McFadden, Eastern Lancaster County School District; Ashley Miller, Warwick School District; Savannah Mitchell, Manheim Central School District; Alyssa Nees, Elizabethtown Area School District; Raquel Ortiz Seymour, Conestoga Valley School District; Kaylee Parke, Hempfield School District; Eriaunna Reed, Pequea Valley School District; Kaitlyn Russell, Penn Manor School District; Nicole Shepherd, Manheim Central School District; Lisa Siino, Conestoga Valley School District; Celia Stoltzfus, Penn Manor School District; and Helen Teese, Manheim Township School District

ElectroMechanical Engineering Technology

William Boyle, Solanco School District; Derek Brill, Manheim Township School District; Dylan Crego, Eastern Lancaster County School District; Marissa Houston, Manheim Central School District; Diego Irizarry, Manheim Township School District; Edbert Laboy IV, Eastern Lancaster County School District; David Luttman, Donegal School District; Reese Martin, Manheim Central School District; Matthew McCune, Penn Manor School District; William McNeil III, Manheim Township School District; Alexander Miller, Elizabethtown Area School District; Alan Perez, Eastern Lancaster County School District; John Reece, Columbia Borough School District; Wyatt Robinson, Hempfield School District; Alexander Rymshaw, Columbia Borough School District; Juliana Sadis, Conestoga Valley School District; Cody Sciscione, Cocalico School District; Breydon Shorb, Hempfield School District; Zachary Steigerwald, Manheim Township School District; Kyle Weaver, Manheim Central School District; and Eric Williams, Manheim Central School District

Event Planning & Tourism Services Management

Kirsten Andrades, Lampeter-Strasburg School District; Namir Bradley, Solanco School District; Kassandra Bush, Warwick School District; Keyla Calvo, School District of Lancaster; Chloe Carson, Manheim Central School District; Aliyah Hernandez-Santiago, Hempfield School District; Nicole Lee, Elizabethtown Area School District; Ashly Monclus-Mejia, School District of Lancaster; El Lay Paw, Elizabethtown Area School District; Geneva Rutt, Cocalico School District; Emalee Templin, Elizabethtown Area School District; Allana Winters, Warwick School District; and Mariya Yocum, Manheim Central School District

Metal Fabrication

Gavin Altland, Solanco School District; Sabastion Bacon, Columbia Borough School District; Ashton Berge, Cocalico School District; Bryce Bruckhart, Manheim Central School District; Nathan Buckwalter, Cocalico School District; Kale Clayton, Penn Manor School District; Maximus Cooke, Hempfield School District; Marshall Ebersole, Penn Manor School District; Ian Ferrell, Pequea Valley School District; Darren Gonzales, Warwick School District; Robert Haldeman, Elizabethtown Area School District; Preston Johnson III, Warwick School District; Julian Knight, Warwick School District; Julius Martinez, Columbia Borough School District; Wyatt Meserole, Donegal School District; Parker Ohrel, Columbia Borough School District; Dylan Rapp, Cocalico School District; Michael Rogers, Manheim Township School District; Joshua Sample, Solanco School District; Korbin Walmer, Donegal School District

Precision Machining & Computer Aided Manufacturing

Shaun Bittner, Manheim Central School District; John Dailey III, Manheim Central School District; Hall Emich, Hempfield School District; Adam Fisher, Hempfield School District; Michael Golub, Eastern Lancaster County School District; and Colby Noll, Cocalico School District

Protective Services Academy

Emily Alvarez, Cocalico School District; Kamron Andrews, Columbia Borough School District; Dominic Answer, Eastern Lancaster County School district; Brianna Barnes, Elizabethtown Area School District; Clayton Bedi, Manheim Central School District; Patrick Berkowich, Solanco School District; Daniel Bird Jr., Solanco School District; Zelda Brooks, Elizabethtown Area School District; William Coco III, Donegal School District; Jocelyn Collazo, Penn Manor School District; Dennis Drennen Jr., Penn Manor School District; Zackery Emswiler, Donegal School District; Cadie Fry, Ephrata Area School District; Maxwell Gehman, Manheim Central School District; Jamison Good, Cocalico School District; Jordan Goodman, Columbia Borough School District; Olivia Lantz, Solanco School District; Steven Le, School District of Lancaster; Zachary Leid, Donegal School District; Joshua Lightcap, Columbia Borough School District; Calista Logan, Manheim Central School District; Jack Lord, Manheim Township School District; Aaliyah Martin, Solanco School District; Yeini Martinez, Cocalico School District; Leah Mathews, Cocalico School District; Alan McCarty, Donegal School District; Christina Myers, Ephrata Area School District; Collin Nace, Elizabethtown Area School District; Amy Nguyen, Manheim Central School District; Jonathon Perez, Hempfield School District; Alexander Peterson, Elizabethtown Area School District; Codey Phipps, Hempfield School District; Autumn Pickel, Penn Manor School District; Dylan Reading, Lampeter-Strasburg School District; Sierra Roark, Penn Manor School District; Miguel Rodriguez-Caraballo, Hempfield School District; Stella Roseboro, Cocalico School District; Steven Shepherd, Lampeter-Strasburg School District; Cheyanne Shotts, Solanco School District; Jessica Smith, Penn Manor School District; Eric Varner, Cocalico School District; Jadon Wardle, Eastern Lancaster County School District; Cody Williams, Elizabethtown Area School District; and Daniel York, Warwick School District

Residential Carpentry

Shami Ahaw, School District of Lancaster; Cody Brown, Penn Manor School District; Emily Edye, Hempfield School District; Aidan Farmer, Penn Manor School District; Benjamin Fisher, Solanco School District; Cory Fox, Elizabethtown Area School District; Tanner Hartman, Hempfield School District; Andrew Kennedy, Pequea Valley School District; Alexzander Moody, Columbia Borough School District; Peter Norkas Jr., Pequea Valley School District; Jarred Oleszczuk, Warwick School District; Damien Quigley, Pequea Valley School District; Anthony Rager, Manheim Township School District; Ryan Schnettler, Eastern Lancaster County School District; Ethan Sensenig, Ephrata Area School District; Michael Thomas, Hempfield School District; Giovanni Verghese, Elizabethtown Area School District; Cooper Werni, Cocalico School District; and Quinten Zwally, Cocalico School District

Welding

Phillip Acosta, Columbia Borough School District; Rion Anderson, Cocalico School District; Devan Bickhart, Elizabethtown Area School District; Landen Bitner, Elizabethtown Area School District; Hector Colon, Lampeter-Strasburg School District; Eh Dah, Penn Manor School District; Devin Fahnestock, Manheim Central School District; Ethan Farmer, Cocalico School District; Daniel Frey, Manheim Central School District; Mason Garman, Elizabethtown Area School District; Tristen Gaulden, Penn Manor School District; Kevin Gonsalves, Elizabethtown Area School District; Collin Groff, Elizabethtown Area School District; Brad Hall Jr., Conestoga Valley School District; Matthew High, Eastern Lancaster County School District; Ryan Horst, Elizabethtown Area School District; Parker Johns, Eastern Lancaster County School District; Shawn Kay, Eastern Lancaster County School District; Michael Keefer Jr., Solanco School District; Cameron Killinger, Eastern Lancaster County School District; Aidan King, Penn Manor School District; Fedor Koppenhaver, Cocalico School District; Shea Lafferty, Penn Manor School District; Connor McAlpin, Cocalico School District; Charles Mitchell, Elizabethtown Area School District; Seth Murray, Warwick School District; Frank Pannell Jr., Penn Manor School District; Hunter Perozich, Lampeter-Strasburg School District; Clay Schatz, Elizabethtown Area School District; Nicholas Scholer, Penn Manor School District; Nicholas Smith, Elizabethtown Area School District; Barret Stoltzfoos, Penn Manor School District; Reuben Stoltzfus, Pequea Valley School District; Chance Taylor, Eastern Lancaster County School District; Jere Trimble, Columbia Borough School District; Nolan Weaver, Manheim Central School District; and Luke Withers, Solanco School District.